On Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, Uptown Plain City Organization’s (UPCO’s) Christmas Under the Clock will be held on Main Street and Chillicothe Street in Plain City and spread out to Jefferson Avenue. In its seventeenth year, the event is free to the public and will begin at 5 p.m. with the tree lighting ceremony kicking off the official holiday season in Plain City.

As always, the tree lighting ceremony at the clock tower will feature local entertainment from Starlight Twirlers and more, plus everyone’s favorite, Santa. The entertainment will top off with the tree lighting by our Tree Lighting Pixies, winners of the Coloring Contest.

After the lighting, people can move to the business open houses. Open houses of Plain City businesses and organizations will start immediately after the tree lighting. Hot drinks and refreshments will be available from the businesses as well as a sign-up to win each businesses’ prizes where applicable.

There will be a wagon that starts at Lovejoy’s Plaza on Main St. and take passengers to Yoder’s True Value Hardware to see Santa and have pictures taken.

At Lovejoy’s Plaza, there will also be ham and bean soup from UPCO, more entertainment, and Rock On Ice ice sculpting sponsored by Rummell-Brill Insurance. Throughout the Uptown, businesses on Main Street will keep people busy with prize drawings, kids’ crafts, the Plain City Public Library’s book sale, cookie decorating, and more.

Due to a shortage of UPCO volunteers, Daily Needs Assistance (DNA) will present the Craft Fair. Along with the Craft Fair and their usual activities, DNA has added a new activity from Plain City Church Fellowship, an interactive nativity scene. On Jefferson Avenue, go for the gift baskets and other raffle items along with plenty of food and warm drinks. UPCO will post the map in advance on the Facebook page and website uptownplaincity. The event is finished at 8 p.m.