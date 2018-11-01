Becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister school mentor is one of the most enjoyable things you’ll ever do. It will also be one of the most fulfilling things you can do. You will have the opportunity to help shape a child’s future by empowering and encouraging them to achieve, beyond their expectations, to realize their potential. The best part is that it is actually a lot of fun.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is in need of adults who have one hour per week during the school year to have a unique volunteer experience in their school-based mentoring program at London Elementary School.

Mentors are an additional friend and a support to the children, someone to listen and encourage good behavior, school attendance and reinforce all the things the child is doing well. The thrust of the program is friendship, social emotional development, guidance and encouragement, to help each child have greater self-worth and achieve more.

It has been proven that students involved in the school based program develop a better attitude toward education, show higher achievement, have higher self-worth and reduce potential for negative outcomes.

The qualification to become a mentor is a desire to make a positive difference in a child’s life. Big Brothers Big Sisters provides on-site supervision each week and will provide whatever support you may need. Do something BIG showing up is a BIG deal.

To learn more about becoming a mentor and friend for a young student call Linda Shaffer at 888-877-2547.