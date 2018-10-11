A federal grant from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program of $6,150 will be distributed to organizations that provide emergency shelter and food. The local Madison County Emergency Food and Shelter Board will determine how the funds are awarded. The board’s next meeting will be on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 10:30 a.m. at the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, 730 Keny Blvd., London, Ohio, 43140.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Kari Griffith from United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties at 937-324-5551, extension 115 or via email at kgriffith@uwccmc.org. The deadline for applications to be received is Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.

Emergency Food & Shelter Funds are federal funds made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.