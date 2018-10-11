The money for Plain City’s Maple Street Project is now in place.

In a special meeting Wednesday evening, village council passed legislation in an emergency appropriating funds from Permissive, Sewer Capital and Ohio Public Works (OPWC) funds totaling $2,210,843. The move was originally planned for Monday’s council meeting which was rescheduled due to the observance of Columbus Day.

Council moved $45,000 from the Permissive Fund, $532,000 from the Sewer Capital Fund and $1,633,843 from the OPWC Fund.

Village administrator, Nathan Cahall, said the appropriation was passed in emergency so that the reconstruction could get started.

“The contractor and the village wanted to get going on this project right away so we decided to get these funds transferred now,” Cahall said.

The Maple Street Reconstruction Project, which began the process of finding funding earlier this year, will have the sewer and drainage tiles removed and completely replaced along Maple Street. The project is one of two the village has in the works — the other being the reconstruction of piping on Gay Street.

“We’ll have a pre-construction meeting (Friday) with all the involved parties and get the last items squared away,” Cahall said. “As it is, we’re looking to start the project next week.”

After the special meeting, council transitioned into their regular work session where they discussed the 2019 budget and the Capital Improvement Plan.