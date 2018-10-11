With a Superior rating at the recent Teays Valley Golden Sound Showcase, the Madison-Plains High School Marching Band has qualified for the State Finals Competition.

Various Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) sanctioned events are held throughout the autumn months. Bands are given scores by judges, and if those scores fall within certain perimeters, they are rewarded with the opportunity to be adjudicated at the state level.

This is the eighth consecutive year that MPHS has qualified for state, with the last five under current director Renee Hostetler.

The 44-member band (which includes six guard and eight percussion), presented their show entitled, “Canons.” It features the songs “Canon in D” by Johann Pachelbel, “Canon, K. 321” by Wolfgang Mozart, and “Cannonball” by Damien Rice.

Soloists during the show include Dani Breen (flute), Zach Holland (trumpet), Gavin Jones (mellophone), and Auburn Pierce (colorguard).

At Teays Valley, in addition to qualifying for state, Madison-Plains also earned the following awards: First Place in Class C as well as Grand Champion Class B/C. OMEA assigns class designations for bands only due to school enrollment.

Madison-Plains had previously competed at Grove City High Schools, and have future competitions at Hilliard Bradley and Thomas Worthington in preparation of their yet-to-be-assigned date/location for State Finals.

“(We are) continuing to strive to achieve strong musicality and sound for being a small band,” Hostetler said.