It’s time again for celebration and reflection of one of the country’s most important pieces of history.

Next week, marks the start of Constitution Week, a nationally recognized celebration of the country’s founding document.

This celebration of the U.S. Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution and, in 1955, the DAR petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

To join in honoring and celebrating America’s most important document, City of London Mayor, Patrick Closser, the Madison County Commissioners and representatives from the London Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, proclaimed the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in the City of London and Madison County.

“Sept. 17, 2018 marks the 231st anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States,” Commissioner David Dhume said in the county’s proclamation. “It is fitting and proper to officially recognize this magnificent document and the anniversary of its creation.”