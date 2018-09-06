A petition for land annexation in West Jefferson has been approved by the county.

At a special meeting of the county commissioners Thursday, Commissioners Mark Forrest and David Hunter voted to accept the petition of 205.514 acres from Jefferson Township into the village. Commissioner David Dhume was not present at the meeting.

“This land initially came to us about a year and a half ago,” said Forrest. “Since then, there have been several changes to the size of land.”

The collection of properties, part of “Project Maple,” is located south of U.S. 40 and west of the U.S. 40/S.R. 29 intersection and is made up of land of varying sizes from seven different owners.

Project Maple has not been detailed by the village, but the developers, Duke Realty, requested the annexation approval be expedited. It had originally been on the table at the commissioners’ regular Tuesday meeting but no action was taken due to a lack of clarity on the map.

“In reviewing the survey that was included in the annexation documents, we found a few minor errors in the description of boundaries,” said county engineer, Bryan Dhume. “The corrections weren’t able to be corrected prior to Tuesday’s meeting, so we corrected them Wednesday and were asked to expedite the process so they could be approved.”

The information will now go back to the village of West Jefferson for the final action.