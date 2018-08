London Mayor Pat Closser cuts the ribbon to officially dedicate Access Cowling Friday afternoon, the all-inclusive playground project nestled in London’s Cowling Park. Closser is flanked on the corners by Amy Rees (left) and Jen Hagmeier, the two women whose vision it was to create the project. They are joined by some of their young friends. Noah’s Playground was created in memory of Noah Hagmeier who passed away tragically.