Seven-year-old Avery Breeden was the winner of London Public Library’s summer reading prize of riding the City of London Fire Department engine No. 360 to the first day of school. She was entered into the drawing by reading for at least 20 hours and completing 20 physical activities. From left are: Firefighter Paramedic Kevin Fischer, Firefighter EMT Rob Randall, Alexa Breeden (sister to Avery), Avery Breeden, and Firefighter Paramedic Ben Buckley.