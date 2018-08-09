The Village of West Jefferson continues to grow.

In this case, growing in property, taking into consideration the acquisition of land at Monday evening’s village council meeting. The main topic of conversation centered around several points of annexation.

Council passed three resolutions dealing with the annexation of land and went into executive session for a portion of the meeting to discuss the selling of another section of land.

One of the resolutions was for the village to enter into a pre-annexation agreement for Project Maple, one of West Jefferson’s development projects.

Council President Steve Johnston said that the details of the Project Maple are not yet public.

“This hasn’t come before us yet and hasn’t even gone through the county commissioners review,” Johnston said. “This is just the first step in a long process.” The property is 205.514 acres along Rt. 40.

The other annexations include two parcels of land belonging to the Fluke family. Council voted to accept the application for annexation of a combined total of more than 500 acres of land.

“These parcels that are getting annexed are farmland and will remain farmland,” said Johnston. “The move was requested by the Fluke family who farms the properties near U.S. 42.”

In other regular meeting action, council:

• Approved a resolution authorizing the Public Service Director to contract with M&M Farms to have sediment and grit removed from the equalization basin at the wastewater treatment plant at a cost not to exceed $20,000.

• Approved a resolution authorizing the Police Chief to purchase the Computer Assisted Dispatch System for $84,997.

• Passed an ordinance authorizing the supplemental appropriation of $29,000 in the general fund which will go toward the retirement payout of West Jefferson Police Lt. Gary McNeal.

• Approved the establishment of a part-time village administrative assistant and setting the pay range.

• Approved a donation of $3,000 to the West Jefferson Community Association for the 2018 Ox Roast Festival.