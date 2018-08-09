The London City Schools Board of Education met Tuesday for the final meeting of summer before back-to-school day Aug. 15.

With school not yet in session, board legislative action was lighter than usual.

Trevor Gummere, District Treasurer/CFO, shared an update with the board on the district’s reporting for the Affordable Health Care act.

During his superintendent remarks, District Superintendent, Lou Kramer, provided the board an update on preparations for the start of the school year and reminded the board of dates for upcoming events.

In addition, Dr. Kramer asked for board input on the shared values that the district has worked to develop over the course of the summer. These values, which are meant to serve as a playbook for carrying out the district’s strategic plan, include:

We deal in hope

• A value that accepts the responsibility the district has to serve the community and do so in a positive and optimistic manner. The idea is to generate open, passionate and enthusiastic students, staff, and stakeholders.

We, not me

• A value that understands and celebrates the diversity and value that each person brings to the organization. The hope with this value is to promote leaders who serve, staff who show empathy and students who care.

We do things on purpose

• A value which believes in disciplined behavior over default behavior. The goal of this is to promote sustained individual and organizational growth.

Change happens, be prepared to pivot

• A value which believes problems, if solved correctly, are in fact, opportunities. This goal would bring about creative problem-solvers who possess grit.

In other action taken, the board:

• Approved a one year licensing agreement with K12 consulting for Ohio five year forecasting software.

• Approved a one year comprehensive, preventative maintenance agreement with Direct Mechanical. The agreement will cover approximately 99 percent of district HVAC equipment.

• Approved bus routes for the 2018-2019 school year.

The next regular meeting of the Board of Education is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 11, in room 311 of London High School.