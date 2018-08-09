Susan Maggard, a West Jefferson resident who spent much of her time working and volunteering in the community, passed away Saturday, Aug. 4. She was 67.

Maggard grew up in Columbus but moved the family to West Jefferson in the late 1980s.

“We had grandparents in London and Lake Choctaw and when their health started failing, the family wanted to move to Madison County,” said Kristina Murphy, Maggard’s daughter. “She spent more than 30 years in the area.”

Maggard participated in a number of local organizations but was the director of the Good Samaritan Food Pantry in West Jefferson for more than 25 years.

“She was always a very giving person and that showed itself in everything she did,” Murphy said. “She was always volunteering her time to the school or church or wherever needed it.”

Maggard was an active member of the West Jefferson United Methodist Church. In her time in Madison County, she was involved in 4-H, having served as an advisor for the Silver Bullets 4-H Club. She was a board member of the Hurt Battelle Memorial Library and was a bible school and Sunday school teacher.

She also served as Grand Marshal for the village’s Ox Roast in 2014.