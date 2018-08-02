It’s going to cost the county more for salt this year as prices have double since last year.

Madison County Engineer Bryan Dhume told commissioners Tuesday that bids for winter salting were higher across the board.

“We’re seeing it statewide,” Dhume said. “We had two very mild seasons followed by a tougher one last year.” He said that it’s “not good news” but something they have dealt with before.

This year, Dhume said he opted not to participate in ODOT’s contract process as last year that left them waiting longer on salt delivery.

“It’s always a bit of a risk. When you agree to participate in ODOT’s contract, you are agreeing to whatever prices they get,” he said. He added that taking on the process on their own would allow the county to better navigate the payment for delivery.

Dhume heard four bids total, two of which respectfully refused to not submit actual bid prices. The remaining two were Compass Minerals America of Overland Park, Kansas and Cargill Deicing Technology of North Olmstead, Ohio. Compass’s bid price per ton of salt delivered was $89.65 and $80 for pick-up. Cargill’s bid was $97.72 for delivery and pick-up.

Dhume also heard two bids for the resurfacing project in Monroe Township which will pave all the roads and alleyways in Plumwood and the surrounding township. The original estimates were $181,826 for a base bid and an alternate bid of $172,791.

The Shelly Company of Thornville offered a base bid of $192,688 and an alternate bid of $187,708. Cox Paving LLC of Washington Court House offered a base bid of $181,867 and an alternate bid of $178,547.

The project has an anticipated completion date of Oct. 31.