A man on the run from a domestic violence warrant has been arrested.

Christopher Harris, of London, was apprehended by London Police Department Monday afternoon, following a two-day pursuit. According to Sgt. Joe Cox of LPD, the warrant was issued for Harris over the weekend but when officers arrived on the scene Saturday, Harris fled into a cornfield.

“A Columbus Police helicopter flew over the area looking for him,” said Sgt. Cox. “As of Monday morning, it was an open warrant but he is now in custody.”

Details still pending.