Plain City’s 200th birthday celebration is officially on the books.

The village’s three-day event kicked off Thursday, July 19 and ran through Saturday, July 21, ending with the second annual Rock the Clock event in the uptown area. Despite some rainy weather, residents and event organizers called it a success.

Bicentennial Parade

Residents lined the streets of the uptown on Saturday morning to watch the Bicentennial parade down Main Street.

“As much as the residents enjoy these events, there’s so much that goes on behind the scenes,” Mayor Darrin Lane said. “I want to thank Roberta Scott for organizing the Bicentennial parade. It was a great parade.”

Some highlights of the event included the involvement of the Bigelow family who are direct descendants of Plain City founder, Isaac Bigelow. They acted as special guests for the Bicentennial parade and celebration.

The Ferguson family were Grand Marshals of the parade. Ferguson Funeral Home pulled a historic carriage, led by funeral director Jay Ferguson. The Plain City business celebrates 110 years this year.

Rock the Clock

For the second year in a row, residents crowded the uptown area Saturday evening for the Rock the Clock event. The more than six-hour event brought food, concessions and live music to the village, ending with a more than two-hour performance from Cincinnati band, The Menus.

Event organizer, Tim Dawson, said the show brought notable crowds of people to both uptown businesses and to the event itself.

“We had a record number of attendees for the 2018 Rock the Clock. Approximately 3,000 people attended,” Dawson said. “Many thanks to all that came out. It was a great time to see old friends and neighbors.”