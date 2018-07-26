The Village of Mt. Sterling plans to crack down on violations of their nuisance and abatement ordinance.

At Monday’s meeting, council member Tammy Vansickle noted that she and Fiscal Officer Courtney Bricker had seen a number of violations already this week.

“Courtney and I went out today and found, just within an hour and a half, 34 violations,” Vansickle said. “That’s porches, grass, old cars.” She added that those residents have had plenty of time and warning to clean up their properties and could soon face legal action.

“We’ve let it go long enough. People have had warnings, we sent out tags and people have been tagged,” she said. “We will be starting to press charges and they will face the courts and charges and fines.”

She said that some residents have been very cooperative in taking steps to abide by the law, but others have ignored the requests.

Mayor Billy Martin agreed with the measure, noting the opportunities given out to residents.

“You’ve been fair, now you’re being firm,” Martin said of Vansickle’s statement.

Council also discussed the possibility of hiring a new, full-time maintenance person for the village to handle equipment problems. The move was brought up by Martin but council requested they should hear more information including seeing the resumes before moving forward.

“We need to get this figured,” Martin said. “We have a town to run.”

Martin also wanted to remind the public that it is occassionally necessary to pass legislation as an emergency (which bypasses the three-reading process) in order to get the village where it needs to be and doing so often comes directly from the State Auditor’s office.

“We’re not following this procedure to short-change the public,” Martin said. “For instance, tonight, we need an engineering firm on board because we have two home developers in the building today that want to start on homes.”

In the legislation portion of the meeting, council:

• Adopted a resolution to enter an agreement with Environmental Engineering Services.

• Adopted a resolution allowing Martin to prepare and submit an application to the Ohio Public Works Commission Capital Improvement Fund so that the village can receive funding for public works projects.