“Party like it’s 1818!”

Those were the parting sentiments at the close of the Bicentennial kick-off ceremony Thursday in uptown Plain City. Residents came out to celebrate the start of the village’s three-day, 200th birthday event.

Day one

The evening began with the first village farmers’ market of the summer with vendors selling produce and other items. Plain City native, Arnett Howard and his musical partner, Mike Roberts, entertained the crowd leading up to the Bicentennial opening ceremony.

A number of Madison County officials spoke at Bicentennial Park including Commissioner Mark Forrest, Sen. Bob Hackett, representatives from Jon Husted and Sherrod Brown’s offices and Plain City Mayor Darrin Lane who read out the first proclamation.

“On the occasion of Plain City’s 200th birthday, we honor the culmination of the bicentennial year celebrating the history, the nature and the community and igniting the future for generations to follow,” Lane said. “I proclaim the nineteenth day of July, 2018, as the official Bicentennial Day in the counties of Madison and Union in the Village of Plain City.”

Village councilman John Rucker acknowledged the restoration of the clock which was completed in 2016 thanks to a variety of donors and funds raised.

Christy Syfert of Abundant Life Fellowship also reminded residents that the Bicentennial Brick Project, which will restore the floor of Bicentennial Park with bricks named after Plain City residents, will commence in the next few weeks.

Tim Dawson, owner of Pioneer Pizza was awarded with the 2018 Facade Improvement Grant for the work he’s done on restoring uptown Plain City buildings.

Friday and Saturday events

The celebration will continue Friday and Saturday with events throughout the day in Pastime Park starting at 11 a.m. Events include live music, crafts fair and activities for kids. There will also be food trucks and other concessions both days.

Saturday is the big finish as it will see the Bicentennial Parade at 10 a.m. with the Ferguson Family and Bigelow family being special guests. The family are direct descendants of Isaac Bigelow, Plain City’s founder. The event comes to a close Saturday evening with the Rock the Clock event starting at 4 p.m. in the uptown area and lasting until 11:30 p.m. Live music will be throughout the evening with The Menus headlining.

Residents are welcome to visit the park, local shops and the Plain City Historical Society to celebrate the village’s milestone birthday.

For a full list of events, visit www.madison-press.com

Members of the Bigelow family, direct descendants of Plain City’s founder, Isaac Bigelow, sample Tavern 161’s Bigelow Brew, beer brewed by Actual Brewing Co. in Columbus specially for the Bicentennial celebration Thursday. From left: Maritza Bigelow, Rachel Bigelow Miller, Kaylie Bigelow Miller, Russell Bigelow and Tavern owner, Jason Shumway. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/52/2018/07/web1_Bigelow.jpgMembers of the Bigelow family, direct descendants of Plain City’s founder, Isaac Bigelow, sample Tavern 161’s Bigelow Brew, beer brewed by Actual Brewing Co. in Columbus specially for the Bicentennial celebration Thursday. From left: Maritza Bigelow, Rachel Bigelow Miller, Kaylie Bigelow Miller, Russell Bigelow and Tavern owner, Jason Shumway. Michael Williamson | The Madison Press Residents watch as the Plain City Bicentennial ceremony commences. Among the people and organizations mentioned, the clock restoration was highlighted. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/52/2018/07/web1_Clock.jpgResidents watch as the Plain City Bicentennial ceremony commences. Among the people and organizations mentioned, the clock restoration was highlighted. Michael Williamson | The Madison Press Councilman John Rucker, left, and Michael Plahovinsak, right, flank the commemorative signs on the clock building wall Thursday. Plahovinsak helped raised the funds for the clock’s restoration in 2016. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/52/2018/07/web1_Clock-donor.jpgCouncilman John Rucker, left, and Michael Plahovinsak, right, flank the commemorative signs on the clock building wall Thursday. Plahovinsak helped raised the funds for the clock’s restoration in 2016. Michael Williamson | The Madison Press Madison County Commissioner Mark Forrest delivers a speech at the Plain City Bicentennial opening ceremony Thursday. The village kicked off its three-day event. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/52/2018/07/web1_Forrest.jpgMadison County Commissioner Mark Forrest delivers a speech at the Plain City Bicentennial opening ceremony Thursday. The village kicked off its three-day event. Michael Williamson | The Madison Press Plain City Mayor Darrin Lane reads a proclamation naming July 19, 2018 as Bicentennial Day at the opening ceremony Thursday. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/52/2018/07/web1_Lane.jpgPlain City Mayor Darrin Lane reads a proclamation naming July 19, 2018 as Bicentennial Day at the opening ceremony Thursday. Michael Williamson | The Madison Press

Village kicks off three-day event

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

