The road resurfacing project Canaan Township will not move forward until new bids come in.

At the Madison County Commissioners meeting Friday, County Engineer Bryan Dhume heard two bids for the project that exceeded the intial estimate. The Engineer’s office estimated the cost for the project to be just over $51,000 but the bids exceeded the number by more than $10,000. The first bid came in at $61,721 and the second for $99,166, well over the mark that county can accept.

“With that, I would have to recommend we reject both bids,” Dhume said. “This does happen occasionally and we’ll take this into consideration and put it back up for bid in the future.”

The resurfacing project would be for four roads in Canaan Township: Timmons Drive, Plainview Drive, Colvin Drive and Surrey Lane.

Also at the commissioners meeting, the Park Board had their monthly session. The board is inching closer to raising the total funds for the Roberts Pass trail extension. So far, they have collected $62,483 of the needed $69,657.