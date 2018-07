For the second year in a row, Kosta Xenikis, 15, was awarded the Grand Showman of Showmen at the 2018 Madison County Fair.

The event, held Friday evening, saw eight showmen competing for the top title. Xenikis qualified for the competition by being Beef Showman of Showmen.

For the full story, see the Friday edition of The Madison Press.

Kosta Xenikis https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/07/web1_X2.jpg Kosta Xenikis Contributed photo

Second year win for Plains FFA student