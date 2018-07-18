Plain City Bicentennial events

Thursday will kick off Plain City’s Bicentennial celebration, a three-day event commemorating the village’s 200th birthday. Events will will begin Thursday, July 19 in the uptown area and run through Saturday, July 21.

The celebration culminates with Rock the Clock on Saturday in the uptown area starting at 4 p.m. This will be the village’s second year holding the music event.

The schedule of events:

Thursday, July 19

Uptown Plain City: 4-8 p.m.

4-5:30 p.m.

• Historical Village Tours

4:30-6:30 p.m.

• Arnett Howard performs

4:30-8 p.m.

• Interactive chalk mural

• Dime-a-dog and ice cream ticket giveaway

• Bicentennial keepsake giveaway

• Balloon animals

• Face painting

6:30-7 p.m.

• Opening ceremony

• Bicentennial Brick Project

• Presentation of historic plaque on clock building

7-8 p.m.

• Ace basketball show

Friday, July 20

Pastime Park: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

• Food trucks

• Historical Society history display

• Pony rides

• Craftsman Fair

• Balloon animals

• Face painting

2-8 p.m.

• COSI activities

2-6:30 p.m.

• Live music

• Starting at 7 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. are the Muffins and Lady Diamonds baseball games.

7-8 p.m.

• Times Past Dancers

7-9 p.m.

• Terry Douglas Band

Saturday, July 21

Pastime Park: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

10-11:30 a.m.

• Parade begins with guests, the Bigelow family and Grand Marshal, the Ferguson family.

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

• Food trucks

• Historical Society history display

• Pony rides

• Craftsman Fair

• Balloon animals

• Face painting

11:45 a.m.-1:45 a.m.

• Dublin Wind Symphony

12 p.m.

• Dedication of Time Capsule Project

1:45 p.m.

• Horse Drill Team show

2-5:30 p.m.

• Live music

Rock the Clock

Uptown Plain City: 4-11:30 p.m.

• There will be food trucks and beer throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. and music starting at 5 p.m.

5-7 p.m.

• The Remedy

8-11:30 p.m.

• The Menus

For a detailed list of events and featured bands, visit: www.plain-city.com.