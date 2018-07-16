MP school board bids adieu to Dettwiller

The Madison-Plains Board of Education said farewell to former superintendent of schools, Tim Dettwiller, during its regularly held meeting at the elementary school Thursday evening.

The room erupted in applause after the board’s vice president, Anthoula Xenikis, thanked him for his years of hard work.

Thursday’s meeting would be the last in the district for Dettwiller. He is resigning after nine years of serving the district, first as its treasurer/chief financial officer and then as its superintendent.

“It has been an honor to work with so many incredible professionals. I am excited for Mr. Eisler to take the reigns and to continue the upward momentum we are seeing in our students’ academic performance,” he said.

The superintendent informed the board that the application had been filed with the EPA for the work scheduled for the sewage plant. The district will have four weeks to complete the project — two to order the necessary products and two to install. The goal is to have the work done some time in July.

Security doors from two different vendors had been ordered and they should be installed by July or very early August, he said.

The bus fleet is expected to be inspected in July, and a new bus will arrive on Wednesday of next week, according to the superintendent.

Dettwiller happily announced to the board and those in the audience that he had recently received his superintendent license.

According to Todd Mustain, treasurer/CFO, the district is right on track with the projected spending plan.

Board president Mark Mason, while physically present for the meeting, did not act in his official capacity, electing to sit next to newly hired superintendent Chad Eisler in the first row of chairs designated for the audience. As an officer in the military, he must have a waiver signed for the public office of school board member and is currently waiting on such.

The board approved a one-year contract for Sherri Allen as Food Service Coordinator and approved five extended days for the position.

They also approved a one-year contract for Nathan Warner for sixth grade math/social studies teacher.

The section of the agenda discussing the awarding of supplemental contracts for the 2018-2019 school year was “pulled’ from the meeting. The supplemental contracts will be the focus of a special meeting held at the elementary school at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 25.

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

