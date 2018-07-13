Alpacas graze in the heat of the afternoon sun on Wednesday. From left are: Addison Jeffers, 12, and Honeybutter; Olivia Rinesmith, 17, of Fairfield Rascals 4-H Club with Bella; and Jazmyn Freeman, 13, also of Fairfield Rascals 4-H Club with Ashley.

The small animal barn attracts a sizable crowd on Wednesday afternoon.

Jonathan Dixon, 11, of Showstoppers 4-H Club attends to his blue ribbon-winning senior New Zealand doe, Misty. Dixon received sixth place for Misty in the Premium Rabbit Show.

Kellin Sparks and her daughter Kharissa enjoy the Fun Slide Wednesday evening.

Ash Everett, 11, of London, flies high on the “Trampoline Thing” at the fair Wednesday evening.

About nine people ride around in a circle on the Merry Go Round.

Blaec Bugher, 13, Connor Case, 14, and Dison Lopez, 14, take a whirl on the Cliff Hanger Wednesday evening.

The photography exhibition at the Madison County Fair.

A homemade piece of pie received a first place blue ribbon.

More pieces of pie and their ribbons at the Madison County Fair.

Fine Arts, Amateur, Teenager and Juniors projects are on display at the Madison County Fair.

Fruits and veggies are the staple of a healthy diet.

These onions received a first place blue ribbon.

A sparse crowd meanders about in the heat looking at the games and rides.