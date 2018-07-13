Posted on by

At the Madison County Fair


Alpacas graze in the heat of the afternoon sun on Wednesday. From left are: Addison Jeffers, 12, and Honeybutter; Olivia Rinesmith, 17, of Fairfield Rascals 4-H Club with Bella; and Jazmyn Freeman, 13, also of Fairfield Rascals 4-H Club with Ashley.

Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

The small animal barn attracts a sizable crowd on Wednesday afternoon.


Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

Jonathan Dixon, 11, of Showstoppers 4-H Club attends to his blue ribbon-winning senior New Zealand doe, Misty. Dixon received sixth place for Misty in the Premium Rabbit Show.


Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

Kellin Sparks and her daughter Kharissa enjoy the Fun Slide Wednesday evening.


Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

Ash Everett, 11, of London, flies high on the “Trampoline Thing” at the fair Wednesday evening.


Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

About nine people ride around in a circle on the Merry Go Round.


Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

Blaec Bugher, 13, Connor Case, 14, and Dison Lopez, 14, take a whirl on the Cliff Hanger Wednesday evening.


Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

The photography exhibition at the Madison County Fair.


Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

A homemade piece of pie received a first place blue ribbon.


Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

More pieces of pie and their ribbons at the Madison County Fair.


Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

Fine Arts, Amateur, Teenager and Juniors projects are on display at the Madison County Fair.


Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

Fruits and veggies are the staple of a healthy diet.


Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

These onions received a first place blue ribbon.


Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

A sparse crowd meanders about in the heat looking at the games and rides.


Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

