Power restored in London

Much of London and parts of Madison County were without electricity starting some time around 1 p.m. today. Over 3,000 people were affected by the outage.
Workers from Ohio Edison labored to restore power for over three hours.
According to a worker on the scene, a downed utility pole on State Route 665 just outside of London was the cause for the interruption of power.
Power was restored at approximately 4:20 p.m.
Workers with Ohio Edison labor to switch out a downed utility pole just outside of London on St. Rt. 665 today. Electricity service was interrupted for more than three hours for some county residents.
