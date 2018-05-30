Posted on by

Power restored in London


By Andrew Garrett - agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Workers with Ohio Edison labor to switch out a downed utility pole just outside of London on St. Rt. 665 today. Electricity service was interrupted for more than three hours for some county residents.

Workers with Ohio Edison labor to switch out a downed utility pole just outside of London on St. Rt. 665 today. Electricity service was interrupted for more than three hours for some county residents.


Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

Much of London and parts of Madison County were without electricity starting some time around 1 p.m. today. Over 3,000 people were affected by the outage.

Workers from Ohio Edison labored to restore power for over three hours.

According to a worker on the scene, a downed utility pole on State Route 665 just outside of London was the cause for the interruption of power.

Power was restored at approximately 4:20 p.m.

Workers with Ohio Edison labor to switch out a downed utility pole just outside of London on St. Rt. 665 today. Electricity service was interrupted for more than three hours for some county residents.
https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_Pole.jpgWorkers with Ohio Edison labor to switch out a downed utility pole just outside of London on St. Rt. 665 today. Electricity service was interrupted for more than three hours for some county residents. Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

By Andrew Garrett

agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU