Power restored in London

Much of London and parts of Madison County were without electricity starting some time around 1 p.m. today. Over 3,000 people were affected by the outage.

Workers from Ohio Edison labored to restore power for over three hours.

According to a worker on the scene, a downed utility pole on State Route 665 just outside of London was the cause for the interruption of power.

Power was restored at approximately 4:20 p.m.

