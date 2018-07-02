Education News

Students receive

high school diplomas

Ohio Connections Academy

COLUMBUS — Cheyenne McKinney and McKenna Stevenson, both of London, received their high school diplomas, on Saturday, June 9 as members of the Ohio Connections Academy Class of 2018. As many as 220 of the graduating seniors traveled to Columbus from more than 60 Ohio counties to participate in the online charter school’s traditional commencement ceremony in Battelle Hall at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Students graduate

Harding University

SEARCY, Arkansas — Ethan Brown of Urbana received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing diploma at Harding University’s commencement exercises on Saturday, May 5.

University of Findlay

FINDLAY — Hannah Chipps of Orient has graduated from the University of Findlay at commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 5. Chipps received the following: Bachelor of Science in Equestrian Studies and Equine Business Management.

Students named to

the president’s list

Youngstown State University

YOUNGSTOWN — Mara Lallo, an Exercise Science major from Urbana, was named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Youngstown State University.

Honorees named to the president’s list are full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 grade-point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the semester just ended.

University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nickolas S. Schwartz of London was named to The University of Alabama president’s list for the spring semester. The president’s list grade-point average is of 4.0 (all A’s).

Miami University

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3 percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2017-18 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

London — Becca Breen

Plain City — Lydia Carter, Maddison Izzard, Matthew Snyder, Katie Cramer, Taylor Karam

Galloway — Adriana Johnson

Niese to study in Belize

OXFORD — Molly Niese of London, a new master’s student in the Global Field Program (GFP) from Miami University’s Project Dragonfly, will travel to Belize in July. Niese will study coral reefs, manatees, howler monkeys, jaguars and other wildlife while learning the methods communities are using to sustain them.

Niese works as a high school science teacher at Madison-Plains High School.

More information about Niese’s 2018 course can be found at http://www.earthexpeditions.org. Click Belize.

Project Dragonfly’s Earth Expeditions graduate courses engage people in firsthand educational and scientific research at critical conservation field sites in Africa, Australia, Asia and the Americas. Dragonfly is located in the department of biology at Miami University, a state university in Oxford. Miami was established in 1809 and is listed as one of the eight original Public Ivies.

Learn more about Project Dragonfly on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/PrjDragonfly.

Students named

to the dean’s list

University of Dayton

DAYTON — The following students earned a spot on the University of Dayton’s spring dean’s list for achieving a minimum 3.5 grade-point average.

Plain City — Jessica Doza

Milford Center — Michael Fornadel

Galloway — Julia Hall, Danielle Lancia and Gunar Stover

Mount Vernon

Nazarene University

MOUNT VERNON — Grant Dersom has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

Dersom is a sophomore majoring in Computer Science, a 2016 graduate of West Jefferson High School, and the son of Steven and Myra Dersom of West Jefferson.

The dean’s list includes all students who carried a minimum of 12 credit hours and have maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or above for the semester.

Youngstown State University

YOUNGSTOWN — Courtney Larkin, a Music Education Instrumental major from Galloway, and Mara Lallo, an Exercise Science major from Urbana, were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Youngstown State University.

Dean’s list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade-point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the semester.

University of

Mount Vernon

ALLIANCE — Carlie Mentzer of London and Juliana Sutliff of Galloway have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Mount Union.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade-point average of 3.550 or better with no letter grade below a B.

Miami University

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2017-18 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

London — Maria Menke

Plain City — Melanie Oesch, Coleman Mitchell

Galloway — Ben Deeter, Aidan Johnson, Eric O’Neil, Shane Haney

South Solon — Abby Thompson

Urbana — Justin Moon, Blake Horsley, Alexa Ward

Columbus State

Community College

COLUMBUS — The following students have been named to the spring Semester dean’s list at Columbus State Community College.

London — Maria Aguilar, Elise Bailey, Jonathan Byars, Sernia Chapman, Candice Coleman, Rhonda Colvin, Micah Fierro, Eleanor Geib, Megan Gordin, Kathleen Graybeal, Jase Headings, Cody Parisey, Jennifer Scadden, Kathy Schwartz, Daniil Shyshlo, Della Timmons, Alyssa Vance, Olivia Varney and Joshua Warren

Mt. Sterling — Joni Bazell, John Bils, Hollie Carter, Shayla Dunn, Jacob Gollihue, Robert Hobson, Elizabeth McMurray, Nicole Ratcliff, Jesse Sydebotham and Michael Wijnands

Plain City — Annette Adams, Stephen Androw, Julia Babyak, Colleen Barrett, Michael Blank, Deidra Blankenship, Anna Bobrova, Matthew Brickner, Phouvilounsack Chanthalath, Lauren Cline, Nicholas Darling, Sophia Dean, Marilyn Dolbeare, Samantha Durbin, Eric Erwin, Paul Eze, Samuel Fetty, Derek Gingerich, Jodi Gingerich, Julia Grimm, Trevor Headings, Catherine Howard, Meghan Howard, Kayla Iwamoto, Karley Kidd, Evan Knox, Sherry Lester, Lydia Lyons, Peyton Mast, Madison McMillen, Chase Metcalf, Harrison Metcalf, Celia Miller, Jacob Miller, Anna Olesh, Oscar Ose, Christina Petticrew, Devin Renspie, Cole Schrock, Emily Shugert, Angela Soloha, Margaret Stahl, Zachary Starr, Nathaniel Stewart, Vanessa Straley, Hannah Walters, Brianne Williamson, Brendan Wilson and Kaley Yutzy

West Jefferson — Dylan Baronda, Jiaxin Brandstetter, Christi Clifford, Sharla Denney, Kenneth Evans, Trevor Ferguson, Autumn Knox, Rachel Maynard, Micaela McPherson, Tristan Palmer, Jasmine Scheiderer, David Staten and Haley Vanhook

To be named to the dean’s list a student must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.