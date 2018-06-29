Posted on by

Airmen graduate from basic military training


Staff report

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexander M. Smith graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Smith is the son of Jamie L. Smith of South Charleston and Tony E. Smith of Huber Heights. He is also the husband of Sierra G. Smith.

The airman graduated in 2013 from Southeastern High School, South Charleston, and earned a bachelor’s degree in 2017 from Urbana University, Urbana.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman Hunter Robbins graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Robbins is the son of Tammi Sullivan of Grove City and Tim Robbins of Ashville.

He is a 2017 graduate of Teays Valley High School, Ashville.

