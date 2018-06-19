Campers plant sunflower seeds

The Fourth Madison County Historical Society Pioneer Camp took place Wednesday, May 30 through Friday, June 1.

Around 40 campers entering third, fourth, or fifth grade participated in activities such as visiting with Jonathan Alder and his wife, cooking and eating from a Dutch oven and panning for gems in a historical sluice.

Several London FFA members including Dustin Massie, Luke Peart, Olivia Rinesmith, and Cade Smith volunteered to help with the camp and led the campers in planting sunflowers seeds to take home, and flowers at the museum. On Friday, FFA member Luke Peart had a demonstration on honeybees and talked with campers about beekeeping.

The London FFA chapter advisor Dana Snyder commented that “Pioneer camp provides students in Madison County a wonderful opportunity to learn about the history of their community and country through interactive activities. The collaboration between the Madison County Historical Society and the London FFA and other community partners provides a unique learning opportunity for our youth.”

Submitted by Luke Peart news reporter for London FFA.

Dana Snyder, London FFA chapter advisor, sitting, shows campers what a sunflower will look like when it is fully grown. Campers then planted and took home their own sunflowers. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/06/web1_Pioneercamppiccol.jpg Dana Snyder, London FFA chapter advisor, sitting, shows campers what a sunflower will look like when it is fully grown. Campers then planted and took home their own sunflowers. Contributed photo