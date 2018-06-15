National FFA scholarship awarded to Petee

The National FFA Organization awarded a $1,000 Built Ford Tough scholarship to Jacob Petee of Madison-Plains High School.

The scholarship is sponsored by Built Ford Tough Lincoln, Inc.

Petee plans to use the funds to pursue a degree at Morehead State University.

The scholarship is one of 1,829 awarded through the National FFA Organization’s scholarship program this year. Currently, 114 sponsors contribute more than $2.5 million to support scholarships for students.

For 34 years, scholarships have been made available through funding secured by the National FFA Foundation. This generous funding comes from individuals, businesses and corporate sponsors to encourage excellence and enable students to pursue their educational goals.

The 2018 scholarship recipients were selected from 8,381 applicants from across the country. Selections were based on the applicant’s leadership, academic record, FFA and other school and community activities, supervised agricultural or work experience in agricultural education and future goals.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 653,359 student members who belong to one of 8,568 local FFA chapters throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The organization is also sponsored by 344,329 alumni members in 2,051 alumni chapters throughout the United States.

