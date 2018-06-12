Education News

Students named
to the dean’s list
Capital University
BEXLEY — Capital University announces its dean’s list honorees for spring 2018 semester.
London — Kara Smith
Galloway — Asma Abukar and Brady Holt
Orient — Morgan McKnight
In order to be named to the dean’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
Students named
to the president’s list
Capital University
BEXLEY — Capital University announces its president’s list honorees for the spring 2018 semester.
London — Maggie Beachy, Allyssa Kimbler, Hunter Mouser, Josh Park
Galloway — Zach Ferenchak, Isabelle Maurer
West Jefferson — Logan Hoenie
South Solon — Macey Long
Orient — Amanda O’Brien
Urbana — Ellen Henry, Allison Upchurch
Students named
to provost’s list
Capital University
BEXLEY — Capital University announces its provost’s list honorees for the spring 2018 semester.
London — Lindsey Kreager
Galloway — Alex Stemple
West Jefferson — Brooklyn Keaton
Orient — MacKenzie McKnight
To be named to the provost’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.70.
Students receive
their degrees
University of Dayton
DAYTON — Melissa Granger of London and Julia Hall and Gunar Stover, both of Galloway, received undergraduate degrees from the University of Dayton during the spring commencement ceremony Sunday, May 6, in University of Dayton Arena.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU