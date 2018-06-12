Education News

Students named

to the dean’s list

Capital University

BEXLEY — Capital University announces its dean’s list honorees for spring 2018 semester.

London — Kara Smith

Galloway — Asma Abukar and Brady Holt

Orient — Morgan McKnight

In order to be named to the dean’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.5.

Students named

to the president’s list

Capital University

BEXLEY — Capital University announces its president’s list honorees for the spring 2018 semester.

London — Maggie Beachy, Allyssa Kimbler, Hunter Mouser, Josh Park

Galloway — Zach Ferenchak, Isabelle Maurer

West Jefferson — Logan Hoenie

South Solon — Macey Long

Orient — Amanda O’Brien

Urbana — Ellen Henry, Allison Upchurch

Students named

to provost’s list

Capital University

BEXLEY — Capital University announces its provost’s list honorees for the spring 2018 semester.

London — Lindsey Kreager

Galloway — Alex Stemple

West Jefferson — Brooklyn Keaton

Orient — MacKenzie McKnight

To be named to the provost’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.70.

Students receive

their degrees

University of Dayton

DAYTON — Melissa Granger of London and Julia Hall and Gunar Stover, both of Galloway, received undergraduate degrees from the University of Dayton during the spring commencement ceremony Sunday, May 6, in University of Dayton Arena.