West Jefferson Middle School announces honor roll

The following students from West Jefferson Middle School have achieved honor roll for the fourth nine weeks of the 2017-18 school year:

Sixth grade

Straight A’s

Mason Book, Mia Campbell, Clara Drummond, Ross Hoydash, Leanna Kovalchik, Kristen Kuebler, McKenziee Marcum, Avery Roberts, Kassandra Simmons, Charles Stephens, Kathryn Stephens and Cassie Wilson.

A’s and B’s

Isaac Adkins, Delaney Birkefeld, Zoe Brush, Abbigail Butin, Railee Caldwell, Mason Chobo, Austyn Cordle, Arianna Frybarger, Brent Gardner, Brianna Grambo, Christian Greene, Elliona Howard, Nicholas Kaufman, Cade Miller, Kiera Piazza, Halee Ramey, Brooke Raver, Ethan Saddler, Katherine Sesler, Lexi Swaney, Allison Vaught, Allysa Wagner, Owen Warner, Asher Wilson and Meadow Yates.

Seventh grade

Straight A’s

Jacob Fitzpatrick, Kaylee Harding, Ethan Hostetler, Autumn Lewis, Brooke Mannon, Jeffrey McClish, Molly Mikulin, Nathan Peters, Luke Smiley and Zander Stephens.

A’s and B’s

Elena Baldwin, Kaylee Beauman, Lexi Chaffin, Joseph Conway, Alyssa Dillinger, Jayden Dowell, Layla Farley, Kirsten Goodrich, Mia Grossholz, Myra Harper, Rylee Hart, Drake Hudson, Cortney Hunter, Mikayla Jewell, Isabella Johnson, Breanna Jones, Camryn Justus, Laney Lambert, Bradyn Plotts, Kaylin Ruble, Benjamin Ryan and Madison Wells.

Eighth grade

Straight A’s

Josephine Boucher, Maggie Bumgardner, Jayden Clark, Aiden Clerico, Graham Gardner, Madelyn Gaus, Lauren Humphries, Tennessee Jennings, Grace Kitchen, Riley Marshall, Emily Miller, Annabel Phipps, Michael Potter, Taylor Roberts, Lilia Ryzha, Canyon Schneider, Aliyanna Soloha and McKayle Woodford.

A’s and B’s

Abigail Arteaga, Alexis Blanchard, MJ Book, Emma Brown, Tyler Buescher, Mason Buxton, Kaitlyn Campbell, Lena Carsey, Courtney Conkel, Aimee Cordle, Emma Crace, Haleigh Eppert, Jessica Fling, Olivia Foreman, Willem George, Daisy Green, Izabell Harris, Garrett Higgins, Caleigh Hilyard, Anthony Holder, Austin Holland, Madison Hunter, Nikhia Kelly, AJ Keyt, Alexis King, Jacob Markley, Kyle McCallister, Hannah Messer, Ethan Miller, Michael Pettry, Spencer Postle, Merecedes Reeve, Jarrett Simmons, Sydney Slone, Payton Smith, Emily Stowers, Cameron Whitt and Kylie Zeoli.