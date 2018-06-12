LHS Senior Academic Awards presented

The London High School Senior Academic Awards program was held on Thursday, May 17.
The following students received awards:
Debbie Herman Brake Memorial Scholarship — Ellie Shoemaker
James E. Herman Memorial Scholarship — Elizabeth Oney
National FFA Scholarship — Elizabeth Oney
Choctaw Lake Booster Club Scholarship — Riley Elliott
London Rotary Scholarship — Erica Semler
United States Marine Corps Awards: Distinguished Athlete Award — Addison Conley and Kyle Ferguson; Scholastic Excellence Award — Emily Minner and Ethan Pozy
Army Reserve National Scholar Athlete Award — Emily Minner and Ethan Pozy
Advanced Designee Army Scholarship — Kyle Ferguson
Madison County Democratic Party Citizenship Award — Ellie Shoemaker
Kiwanis Scholarship — Cassie Anders, Alexis Clark and Elizabeth Oney
DAR Good Citizen Award — Ellie Shoemaker
Erin L. Nance Memorial Scholarship — Riley Elliott, Olivia Rafferty and Ellie Shoemaker
Senior Honor Roll — Ariana Calloway, Nathan Carter, Austin Crumley, Katherine Eisler, Riley Elliott, Kennedy Fellure, Savanah Garverick, Sarah George, Katelyn Hill, Taylor Holloway, Haden Huff, Lindsay Huffer, Macey Huffman, Lindsea Morris, Elizabeth Oney, Mayuri Patel, Madison Pollard, Gavin Pozy, Kiana Price, Olivia Rafferty, Makayla Ratliff, Claire Robson, Jalen Russell, Yusuke Sasaya, Erica Semler, Brandon Todd, Maura Wagner and Destiny Williams
Senior Merit Honor Roll — Taylea Achtermann, Cassie Anders, Reese Andrich, Ryleigh Bexfield, Hannah Borden-Coleman, Alexis Clark, Addison Conley, Jerod Coy, Emily Davis, Emma Douglas, Kyle Ferguson, Chloe Fout, Jakob Friend, Joshua Handley, Rachel Herman, Miller Kronk, Derek Maschmann, Troy McFarland, Emily Minner, Jessica Minner, Ruth Peart, Justin Portman, Ethan Pozy, Skylar Rice, Taylor Riegel, Ellie Shoemaker, Julie Sollars, Yuka Sugano, Collin Thompson and Claire Vanhorn
Harper/Laybourne Scholarship — Cassie Anders, Ariana Calloway, Alexis Clark, Jerod Coy, Emily Davis, Katherine Eisler, Riley Elliott, Kennedy Fellure, Chloe Fout, Katelyn Hill, Joseph Johnson II, Troy McFarland, Jessica Minner, Elizabeth Oney, Ruth Peart, Ethan Pozy, Erica Semler and Ellie Shoemaker
Dr. Martha Geib Academic Achievement Booster Scholarship — Ethan Pozy
Quick Recall Team — Elise Bailey, Miller Kronk, Troy McFarland, Mayuri Patel and Ethan Pozy
Most Improved Student — Nathan Carter
Jacob Von Kanel Chemistry Award – Miller Kronk
Senior Science Award — Ethan Pozy
Advanced Placement Recognition — Silver, English Language/Composition, Emily Minner and Ellie Shoemaker; Bronze, English Language/Composition, Katherine Eisler, Mayuri Patel and Taylor Riegel; Gold, U.S. Government and Politics, Troy McFarland, Mayuri Patel and Ethan Pozy; Silver, U.S. Government and Politics, Taylea Achtermann, Nicholas Alexander, Addison Conley, Kyle Ferguson, Earl Jackson, Miller Kronk, Emily Minner, Olivia Rafferty, Ellie Shoemaker and Collin Thompson; Bronze, U.S. Government and Politics, Hannah Borden-Coleman, Gabriel Brooks, Emily Davis, Emma Douglas, Katherine Eisler, Joshua Handley, Derek Maschmann, Elizabeth Oney, Ruth Peart, Gavin Pozy, Skylar Rice, Taylor Riegel, Claire Robson and Julie Sollars; Silver, Chemistry, Ethan Pozy; Bronze, Chemistry, Jerod Coy, Troy McFarland and Emily Minner
Honda-OSU Partnership Math Medal Award — Ethan Pozy
The Ella McCampbell Mathematics Award — Emily Minner
Madison County Arts Council Fine Art Award — Ruth Peart
The Mary Del Tedesco History Award — Ethan Pozy
The Gus Catanzaro Memorial History Award — Olivia Rafferty
Columbus Dispatch Scholar-Athlete Award — Emily Minner and Ethan Pozy
OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award — Kiana Price and Riley Elliot
Wendy’s High School Heisman Award — Emily Minner and Miller Kronk
Ohio High School Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete Award — Hannah Borden-Coleman and Ethan Pozy
Ohio High School Athletic Association Award of Excellence for Exemplary Display of Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity — Ariana Calloway and Joshua Handley
JK Coberly Award — Miller Kronk
Madison County’s Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award — Ethan Pozy
Madison County Republican Women’s Club Scholarship — Alexis Clark, Joseph Johnson II, Jessica Minner and Ruth Peart
Thelma Mills/Debbie Brake LEA Memorial Scholarship — Katherine Eisler, Lindsay Gaston and Ellie Shoemaker
American Legion Auxiliary Madison Memorial Unit No. 105 Scholarship — Destiny Ellars and Savanah Garverick
First Commonwealth Bank Scholarship — Ariana Calloway
Elizabeth Reese Scholarship — Rachel Herman
London Professional Development Committee IMPACT Scholarship — Katherine Eisler, Jakob Friend, Lindsay Gaston, Katelyn Hill and Troy McFarland
Margaret R. Long Speech Award — Ruth Peart
The J. J. Hartley Good Citizenship Award — Ellie Shoemaker
Charles L. Cochran Achievement Award — Miller Kronk and Emily Minner
The Edward Erle Sparks Award — Katelyn Hill
Geer Scholarship — Chloe Fout
Richard Hegler Thomas Scholarship — Erica Semler
Judy Lohr Turvy Nursing Scholarship — Brianna Pollock and Erica Semler
Omer Dwyer Memorial Scholarship — Elizabeth Oney
Vernon Edward Hildinger Scholarship — Destiny Ellars, Ethan Pozy and Ellie Shoemaker
National Merit Scholarship Commended Students — Troy McFarland and Emily Minner
Jim Bowlus Memorial Scholarship — Jessica Minner
Alice Louise Ridenour Wood Scholarship — Jerod Coy, Emily Davis, Jessica Minner, Elizabeth Oney, Ruth Peart, Ethan Pozy and Ellie Shoemaker
The Jim and Kathy Hackett Scholarship — Aliyah Napper
