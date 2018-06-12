LHS Senior Academic Awards presented

The London High School Senior Academic Awards program was held on Thursday, May 17.

The following students received awards:

Debbie Herman Brake Memorial Scholarship — Ellie Shoemaker

James E. Herman Memorial Scholarship — Elizabeth Oney

National FFA Scholarship — Elizabeth Oney

Choctaw Lake Booster Club Scholarship — Riley Elliott

London Rotary Scholarship — Erica Semler

United States Marine Corps Awards: Distinguished Athlete Award — Addison Conley and Kyle Ferguson; Scholastic Excellence Award — Emily Minner and Ethan Pozy

Army Reserve National Scholar Athlete Award — Emily Minner and Ethan Pozy

Advanced Designee Army Scholarship — Kyle Ferguson

Madison County Democratic Party Citizenship Award — Ellie Shoemaker

Kiwanis Scholarship — Cassie Anders, Alexis Clark and Elizabeth Oney

DAR Good Citizen Award — Ellie Shoemaker

Erin L. Nance Memorial Scholarship — Riley Elliott, Olivia Rafferty and Ellie Shoemaker

Senior Honor Roll — Ariana Calloway, Nathan Carter, Austin Crumley, Katherine Eisler, Riley Elliott, Kennedy Fellure, Savanah Garverick, Sarah George, Katelyn Hill, Taylor Holloway, Haden Huff, Lindsay Huffer, Macey Huffman, Lindsea Morris, Elizabeth Oney, Mayuri Patel, Madison Pollard, Gavin Pozy, Kiana Price, Olivia Rafferty, Makayla Ratliff, Claire Robson, Jalen Russell, Yusuke Sasaya, Erica Semler, Brandon Todd, Maura Wagner and Destiny Williams

Senior Merit Honor Roll — Taylea Achtermann, Cassie Anders, Reese Andrich, Ryleigh Bexfield, Hannah Borden-Coleman, Alexis Clark, Addison Conley, Jerod Coy, Emily Davis, Emma Douglas, Kyle Ferguson, Chloe Fout, Jakob Friend, Joshua Handley, Rachel Herman, Miller Kronk, Derek Maschmann, Troy McFarland, Emily Minner, Jessica Minner, Ruth Peart, Justin Portman, Ethan Pozy, Skylar Rice, Taylor Riegel, Ellie Shoemaker, Julie Sollars, Yuka Sugano, Collin Thompson and Claire Vanhorn

Harper/Laybourne Scholarship — Cassie Anders, Ariana Calloway, Alexis Clark, Jerod Coy, Emily Davis, Katherine Eisler, Riley Elliott, Kennedy Fellure, Chloe Fout, Katelyn Hill, Joseph Johnson II, Troy McFarland, Jessica Minner, Elizabeth Oney, Ruth Peart, Ethan Pozy, Erica Semler and Ellie Shoemaker

Dr. Martha Geib Academic Achievement Booster Scholarship — Ethan Pozy

Quick Recall Team — Elise Bailey, Miller Kronk, Troy McFarland, Mayuri Patel and Ethan Pozy

Most Improved Student — Nathan Carter

Jacob Von Kanel Chemistry Award – Miller Kronk

Senior Science Award — Ethan Pozy

Advanced Placement Recognition — Silver, English Language/Composition, Emily Minner and Ellie Shoemaker; Bronze, English Language/Composition, Katherine Eisler, Mayuri Patel and Taylor Riegel; Gold, U.S. Government and Politics, Troy McFarland, Mayuri Patel and Ethan Pozy; Silver, U.S. Government and Politics, Taylea Achtermann, Nicholas Alexander, Addison Conley, Kyle Ferguson, Earl Jackson, Miller Kronk, Emily Minner, Olivia Rafferty, Ellie Shoemaker and Collin Thompson; Bronze, U.S. Government and Politics, Hannah Borden-Coleman, Gabriel Brooks, Emily Davis, Emma Douglas, Katherine Eisler, Joshua Handley, Derek Maschmann, Elizabeth Oney, Ruth Peart, Gavin Pozy, Skylar Rice, Taylor Riegel, Claire Robson and Julie Sollars; Silver, Chemistry, Ethan Pozy; Bronze, Chemistry, Jerod Coy, Troy McFarland and Emily Minner

Honda-OSU Partnership Math Medal Award — Ethan Pozy

The Ella McCampbell Mathematics Award — Emily Minner

Madison County Arts Council Fine Art Award — Ruth Peart

The Mary Del Tedesco History Award — Ethan Pozy

The Gus Catanzaro Memorial History Award — Olivia Rafferty

Columbus Dispatch Scholar-Athlete Award — Emily Minner and Ethan Pozy

OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award — Kiana Price and Riley Elliot

Wendy’s High School Heisman Award — Emily Minner and Miller Kronk

Ohio High School Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete Award — Hannah Borden-Coleman and Ethan Pozy

Ohio High School Athletic Association Award of Excellence for Exemplary Display of Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity — Ariana Calloway and Joshua Handley

JK Coberly Award — Miller Kronk

Madison County’s Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award — Ethan Pozy

Madison County Republican Women’s Club Scholarship — Alexis Clark, Joseph Johnson II, Jessica Minner and Ruth Peart

Thelma Mills/Debbie Brake LEA Memorial Scholarship — Katherine Eisler, Lindsay Gaston and Ellie Shoemaker

American Legion Auxiliary Madison Memorial Unit No. 105 Scholarship — Destiny Ellars and Savanah Garverick

First Commonwealth Bank Scholarship — Ariana Calloway

Elizabeth Reese Scholarship — Rachel Herman

London Professional Development Committee IMPACT Scholarship — Katherine Eisler, Jakob Friend, Lindsay Gaston, Katelyn Hill and Troy McFarland

Margaret R. Long Speech Award — Ruth Peart

The J. J. Hartley Good Citizenship Award — Ellie Shoemaker

Charles L. Cochran Achievement Award — Miller Kronk and Emily Minner

The Edward Erle Sparks Award — Katelyn Hill

Geer Scholarship — Chloe Fout

Richard Hegler Thomas Scholarship — Erica Semler

Judy Lohr Turvy Nursing Scholarship — Brianna Pollock and Erica Semler

Omer Dwyer Memorial Scholarship — Elizabeth Oney

Vernon Edward Hildinger Scholarship — Destiny Ellars, Ethan Pozy and Ellie Shoemaker

National Merit Scholarship Commended Students — Troy McFarland and Emily Minner

Jim Bowlus Memorial Scholarship — Jessica Minner

Alice Louise Ridenour Wood Scholarship — Jerod Coy, Emily Davis, Jessica Minner, Elizabeth Oney, Ruth Peart, Ethan Pozy and Ellie Shoemaker

The Jim and Kathy Hackett Scholarship — Aliyah Napper