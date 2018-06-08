Headed to the world’s greatest stage

Practice, practice, practice.

That is the answer to the age-old question of how you get to Carnegie Hall — arguably the most prestigious performing venue.

Three of Madison County’s brightest vocal students will be traveling to the New York City musical hub to perform on Friday, June 15 as part of the Columbus Children’s Choir’s New World Singers.

Recent London High School graduate Ruth Peart, London High School sophomore Luke Peart, and West Jefferson High School senior Nicole Evans are all a part of the highly-selective vocal ensemble.

According to a press release, through an innovative partnership helmed by the Columbus Symphony’s Associate Conductor Peter Stafford Wilson and Columbus Children’s Choir’s Artistic Director Jeanne Wohlgamuth, the Columbus Symphony Youth Orchestra (CSYO) and the New World Singers of Columbus Children’s Choir will present a concert showcase at NYC’s Carnegie Hall.

Wilson led the CSYO to its Carnegie Hall debut in 2015, and will punctuate the culmination of his 28-season career with the Columbus Symphony with this return performance.

Before leaving for NYC, Columbus Children’s Choir and CSYO will hold a free “Big Apple Send-Off” concert in Capital University’s Mees Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12. Both groups will perform their projected Carnegie Hall program at this concert.

Wilson and more than 90 instrumental high school musicians from central Ohio will perform the first half of the program, presenting “In the Steppes of Central Asia” (Alexander Borodin), Three Dance Episodes from “On the Town” (Leonard Bernstein), and Symphonic Metamorphosis of “Themes by Carl Maria von Weber” (Paul Hindemith).

The CSYO and Columbus Children’s Choir will then join to perform the world premiere of Craig Courtney’s “From Earth to Heaven,” a work commissioned by both groups. It will feature 158 students in sixth through 12th grades.

Led by Wohlgamuth, the New World Singers of Columbus Children’s Choir, comprising 68 students from sixth through 12th grades, will then conclude the program with vocal performances of select works including “Shenandoah” (Jonathan Rogers), “Sanctus from Requiem” (Gabriel Fauré), “How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place” (Victoria Bond), “Gloria Kajoniensis” (Gyöngyösi Levente), and Kyrie from “Mass 6” (Orbán).

Local singers from left, Nicole Evans, Ruth Peart and Luke Peart will be living a musician’s dream as they perform at Carnegie Hall next week as part of the New World Singers of the Columbus Children’s Choir. With them is the choir’s Artistic Director, Jeanne Wohlgamuth. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/06/web1_Carnegiechoirpiccol.jpg Local singers from left, Nicole Evans, Ruth Peart and Luke Peart will be living a musician’s dream as they perform at Carnegie Hall next week as part of the New World Singers of the Columbus Children’s Choir. With them is the choir’s Artistic Director, Jeanne Wohlgamuth. Contributed photo