Education News

Students named

to the dean’s list

Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE — The following local students were named to the dean’s honor list at Cedarville University:

London — Atticus Beachy, Beau Brandenburg, Laura Skaggs

West Jefferson — Hannah Smiley

Plain City — Kelly Brown, Christopher Conte, Shelby Cornelius, Andrew Koenig, Aaron Lynn, Allison Ramsey, Delaney Yutzy

Galloway — Emily Jones, Kelly Paat, Keilah Tawney

Milford Center — Shai Renne

London — Emmett Budd

Plain City — Benjamin Harless

Galloway — John Garay of Galloway

South Charleston — Ryan Hennigan

Students maintained a 3.75 grade-point average in the 2018 spring semester, while taking at least 12 credit hours from Cedarville University.

Olivet Nazarene University

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Landon Beachy of Galloway was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University for the recently completed spring 2018 semester. To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

Oklahoma City University

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma City University announces that Morgan Wanamaker of Milford Center has been named to the spring dean’s honor roll. Dean’s honor roll status is awarded to students who successfully complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Ohio Wesleyan University

DELAWARE — Ohio Wesleyan University announces its spring semester dean’s list.

Area students earning the academic honor include:

Plain City — Ashley Day, Sam Kaiser

Galloway — Taylor Frasure and Claire Sterling

Orient — Lisa Zeller

Delaware — Christina Hunter

Hunter also is a graduate of Madison-Plains High School.

To qualify for dean’s list recognition, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

University of

New England

BIDDEFORD AND PORTLAND, MAINE | TANGIER, MOROCCO — Miranda Hall of West Jefferson has been named to the dean’s list for the 2018 spring semester at the University of New England. Dean’s list students have attained a grade-point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

DeLong performed

in concert

FINDLAY — Jack DeLong of Urbana recently performed in a spring band concert with the University of Findlay’s Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble. “Birth of a Nation,” the theme of the program, centered on music of the American Revolutionary and Civil wars. He also performed in the spring instrumental recital. DeLong performed “Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg” by Richard Wagner on the tuba and performed in a duet of “All Star” by Smashmouth on the tuba.

Students receive

their degrees

Ohio Christian University

CIRCLEVILLE — Local students graduate from Ohio Christian University.

London — Michelle Noel, Associate of Arts in Business Management; Irene Stroh, Bachelor of Arts in Worship Leadership

Plain City — Belinda Beachy, Associate of Arts in Biblical Studies

Mt. Sterling — Robert Stratton, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice; Ethan Skowronski, Bachelor of Arts in Sport Management & Business. Skowronski is a member of the Sigma Beta Delta Honor Society.

South Charleston — Miranda Bobst, Associate of Arts in Pre-Nursing & Intercultural Ministries; Ariel Harris, Master of Arts in Leadership: Human Resources

Galloway — Cade Carter, Bachelor of Arts in Business Management; Molly Carter, Associate of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies; Christopher Pack, Associate of Arts in Business Management; Stephen Riker, Bachelor of Arts in Leadership & Ministry: Pastoral Ministry; Janee Smith, Associate of Arts in Human Services; Austin Watts, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies

Orient — Courtney Clemens, Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies; Shane Edmonds, Bachelor of Arts in Business Management; Roxanne Johnson, Bachelor of Arts in Human Services; Zachary Ramsey, Associate of Arts in Business Management; Morgan Snyder, Bachelor of Arts in Business; Bethany Wilson, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Milford Center — Dan Johnson, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

South Solon — Tiphany Kennedy, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice

John Carroll University

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS — Kelly Culbertson of Galloway graduated from John Carroll University on Sunday, May 20 with a degree in Communication & Theatre Arts.

Wittenberg University

SPRINGFIELD — Wittenberg University’s 2018 commencement exercises took place in Commencement Hollow. More than 370 graduates were celebrated by a standing-room-only crowd of family and friends.

Mt. Sterling — Andrew Nelson, Bachelor of Arts in Biochemistry/Molecular Biology; Joey Abbott, Bachelor of Arts in Education

London — Victoria Smith, Bachelor of Arts in Biology; Roberta Menke, Bachelor of Arts in Marketing; Caitlin Martin, Summa Cum Laude, Departmental Honors in Psychology, University Honors, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Plain City — Chandler Ferko, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Arts in Marketing

South Charleston — Zane Grove, Bachelor of Arts in Management

Galloway — Kristen Kinder, Bachelor of Arts in Education

Orient — Jessica Miller, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Arts in Education

South Vienna — Crystal Knasel, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jacqueline Toops, Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Leadership

Marietta College

MARIETTA — Paige Berschet of London was among more than 250 students who received diplomas at Marietta College’s 181st graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 6, in the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center. Berschet completed requirements for a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

Niese accepted into

master’s degree program

OXFORD — Molly Niese of London was recently accepted into the Global Field Program (GFP) and will be taking classes toward a Master of Arts degree in Biology from Miami University through Project Dragonfly.

Because coursework for Project Dragonfly’s GFP occurs on the web and at field sites internationally, students live throughout the country and world. As a first-year GFP student, Niese will complete web-based courses exploring biodiversity, conservation science and community and the relationship of biology with technology. In Summer 2018, Niese will also travel to Belize to study coral reefs, manatees, howler monkeys, jaguars and other wildlife while learning the methods communities are using to sustain them.

Niese works as a high school science teacher at Madison-Plains High School.

Miami University’s Project Dragonfly reaches millions of people each year through inquiry-driven learning media, public exhibits and graduate programs worldwide. Project Dragonfly is based in the department of biology at Miami University, a state university in Oxford. Miami was established in 1809 and is listed as one of the eight original Public Ivies.

More information about the GFP is located at http://gfp.miamioh.edu/.

Like Project Dragonfly on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PrjDragonfly.