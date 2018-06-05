London FFA Officer team attends retreat

The London FFA Officer team went on a summer retreat in May to the General Butler State Park in Kentucky.

The retreat focused on planning for next school year and team building activities such as a scavenger hunt and swimming.

Several stops were made at agricultural sites and restaurants such as Jungle Jim’s International Market in Cincinnati, the Blue Door Smokehouse in Lexington, Kentucky, the University of Kentucky Ag campus, and the Boone Creek Creamery in Lexington.

Attending the summer retreat at General Butler State Park in Kentucky are front row from left: Olivia Rinesmith, Broke Stoner and Luke Peart; second row: Ryan Peterman, Nick Berchtold, Dustin Massie and Cade Smith. Not pictured is Lexi Daily and Dana Snyder. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/06/web1_LondonFFApiccol.jpg Attending the summer retreat at General Butler State Park in Kentucky are front row from left: Olivia Rinesmith, Broke Stoner and Luke Peart; second row: Ryan Peterman, Nick Berchtold, Dustin Massie and Cade Smith. Not pictured is Lexi Daily and Dana Snyder. Contributed photo