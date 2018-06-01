U.S. Air Force Airman Casey A. Wilson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Wilson earned distinction as an honor graduate.

He is the son of Lynda Wilson and Scott Willson, both of Grove City.

The airman is a 2016 graduate of Grove City High School, Grove City.

Casey A. Wilson https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/06/web1_Wilson-Caseypiccol.jpg Casey A. Wilson