West Jefferson Middle School presents awards

The West Jefferson Memorial Middle School recently awarded top honors to students for the 2017-2018 school year.

The following students have had perfect attendance for the school year: Graham Gardner, Ross Hoydash, Brooke Mannon, Zachary Nulph, Cyril Peter and Gabriella Stanley.

Sixth grade students were recognized for being the top 10 academically in their class: Mason Book, Amelia Campbell, Clara Drummond, Arianna Frybarger, Ross Hoydash, Leanna Kovalchik, Avery Roberts, Kassandra Simmons, Charles Stephens and Kathryn Stephens.

Seventh graders being recognized for top honors were: Jacob Fitzpatrick, Kayelee Harding, Ethan Hostetler, Camryn Justus, Autumn Lewis, Brooke Mannon, Jeffrey McClish, Molly Mikulin, Nathan Peters and Luke Smiley.

Eighth graders receiving top Presidential Outstanding honors were: Josephine Boucher, Maggie Bumgardner, Aiden Clerico, Graham Gardner, Madelyn Gaus, Lauren Humphries, Tennessee Jennings, Riley Marshall, Emily Miller, Annabel Phipps, Canyon Schneider and McKayle Woodford.

The Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award is designed to promote sportsmanship, ethics, and integrity. This year the awards were presented to: Kaitlyn Campbell and Canyon Schneider.

The Carol Bichler and Don Schiff awards are given to an outstanding eighth grade male and female athlete. These students have above average athletic ability, participate in multiple sports, show leadership on and off of the playing field or court, as well as exhibit a good attitude. This year’s award recipients are: Taylor Roberts and Tyler Buescher.

Merecedes Reeve has received the Rae LeCompte Sprit Award for demonstrating outstanding school spirit.

The Principal’s Award is given to an eighth grade student who has demonstrated the most improvement as an all around student during their middle school years including social, emotional, and academic development. This year’s recipient was Garrett Higgins.

This year’s nominations for the Leon Garrett award are: Maggie Bumgardner, Aiden Clerico, Graham Gardner, Lauren Humphries, Tennessee Jennings, Grace Kitchen, Emily Miller, Annabel Phipps, Canyon Schneider and McKayle Woodford. The recipient has demonstrated an above grade-point average, outstanding leadership, as well as involvement in community activities. This year’s award went to Graham Gardner.

