Norwood Elementary School in West Jefferson April Roughriders of the Month are front row from left: Kindergarten, Ryanna Stoner, Ava Hiss, Ellie Moore, Letticia Santiago and Addison Duemmel, first graders, Blake Orris, Jimmy Warncke, Mayah Clark and Zoey Poe; second row: second graders, Kaylee Bierbaugh, Jauslynn Watkins and Addison Edwards, third graders, Ella Hostetler, Olive Wilson, Kacy Kuebler and Xavier Counts; third row: fourth graders, Cydney Blanchard, Hayden Lamoreaux, Megan Elfrink and Kinsley Many; fourth row: fifth graders, Samuel Messer, Brady Ryan, Skylar Ferguson, Madison Shawver and Malaki Elfrink. Students exhibiting the virtue of Strive For Excellence received a certificate, two spirit sticks and enjoyed lunch with their principal Sue Barte.

Norwood Elementary School in West Jefferson April Roughriders of the Month are front row from left: Kindergarten, Ryanna Stoner, Ava Hiss, Ellie Moore, Letticia Santiago and Addison Duemmel, first graders, Blake Orris, Jimmy Warncke, Mayah Clark and Zoey Poe; second row: second graders, Kaylee Bierbaugh, Jauslynn Watkins and Addison Edwards, third graders, Ella Hostetler, Olive Wilson, Kacy Kuebler and Xavier Counts; third row: fourth graders, Cydney Blanchard, Hayden Lamoreaux, Megan Elfrink and Kinsley Many; fourth row: fifth graders, Samuel Messer, Brady Ryan, Skylar Ferguson, Madison Shawver and Malaki Elfrink. Students exhibiting the virtue of Strive For Excellence received a certificate, two spirit sticks and enjoyed lunch with their principal Sue Barte. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_NorwoodAprilpiccol.jpg Norwood Elementary School in West Jefferson April Roughriders of the Month are front row from left: Kindergarten, Ryanna Stoner, Ava Hiss, Ellie Moore, Letticia Santiago and Addison Duemmel, first graders, Blake Orris, Jimmy Warncke, Mayah Clark and Zoey Poe; second row: second graders, Kaylee Bierbaugh, Jauslynn Watkins and Addison Edwards, third graders, Ella Hostetler, Olive Wilson, Kacy Kuebler and Xavier Counts; third row: fourth graders, Cydney Blanchard, Hayden Lamoreaux, Megan Elfrink and Kinsley Many; fourth row: fifth graders, Samuel Messer, Brady Ryan, Skylar Ferguson, Madison Shawver and Malaki Elfrink. Students exhibiting the virtue of Strive For Excellence received a certificate, two spirit sticks and enjoyed lunch with their principal Sue Barte.