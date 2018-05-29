Green Range 4-H Club discuss upcoming events

Green Range 4-H Club held a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 14 at the Sedalia Firehouse.

The meeting was called to order by Jacob Petee. Pledges were lead by Emily Wallner. No secretary or treasurers reports were given.

The barn decorations committee is Alyshia Pearce, Cheyenne Pearce, Emily Wallner and Brenna Wallner. The advisor is Susan Pearce.

The flowerbed committee is Mackenze Reeves, Allison Reeves, Drew Reeves, Caleb Dennison and Kara Kimbler. The advisor is Ginny Johnson.

Barn and flowerbed committees discussed ideas for the fair and set a budget for each committee. Flowerbed committee plans on meeting at the fairground on Sunday, June 10 to clean out the flowerbed.

Brennan Wallner, the safety officer, gave a report on sun safety.

Cheyenne Pearce, the health officer, gave a report on drinking more water.

Mackenze Reeves, the energy officer, gave a report on five tips for electricity.

Demonstrations were given by the following: Allison Pete on the role of the junior fair board; Hannah Foot on external parasites; Alishia Pearce on the sales committee; Emily Wallner on nutrient of cattle; Brennan Wallner on nutrient of pigs; and Devin Rittenhouse on water quantity of animals.

Fair entries are due Friday, June 1.

The county skill-a-thon will be from 5-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13 and Tuesday, June 19.

Cloverbud Day Camp is set for Wednesday, June 13 at Camp Clifton in Yellow Springs.

The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 11 at the Sedalia Firehouse.

By Alyshia Pearce News Reporter

Alyshia Pearce is the news reporter for Green Range 4-H Club.

Alyshia Pearce is the news reporter for Green Range 4-H Club.