Editor’s Note: The following reports are of individuals that were in accidents and other miscellaneous reports according to the Madison County Sheriff’s office.

Sunday, Oct. 28

• Michael William Settles Jr., 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with domestic violence in the 6000 block of North Road in West Jefferson. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Monday, Oct. 29

• Vandalism was reported at Garrett Cemetery, 2545 State Route 142 Southeast in London. Around 15 grave markers were taken from the victims family cemetery. There were no suspects at the time of the report.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

• Benjamin F. Bergman, 37, of Mt. Sterling, was traveling southbound on State Route 56 in Pleasant Township. He advised that a deer came out of the ditch line on the east side of the road and came towards him.

He left the right side of the road and drove in along the ditch line to the driveway of 11420 State Route 56. He then came back onto the roadway, crossed the centerline, and left the roadway on the left side. He then went nose first into the ditch, causing him to flip on to the passenger side. He came to a final rest on the passenger side of the truck.

He was charged with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

Friday, Nov. 2

• Robert Chad Modisette, 27, of Huntington, Texas, was traveling southbound on Interstate 71 in Range Township pulling a trailer. Kimberly J. Norman, 60, of Pickerington, was stopped in construction traffic on Interstate 71 northbound. Modisette advised they hit a pothole causing the rear two driver side tires to leave the vehicle. One of the two tires went across the median and struck Norman on the front driver side bumper.

Saturday, Nov. 3

• Deon Robert Lemming, 21, of West Jefferson, was traveling east on State Route 142 in West Jefferson when a deer ran in front of him. He struck the deer causing damage to the vehicle.

• Joseph A. Gossman, 38, of London, was charged with driving under the influence in the 7200 block of Lilly Chapel-Georgesville Road in London. He was issued a summons for Madison County Municipal Court.

• Ethan Daniel Perigo, 19, of London, was charged with confining in the 4300 block of Lake Road in London. He failed to confine his dogs by fence, tether, or on a leash.

Monday, Nov. 5

• Tracie Michelle Weale, 31, of London, was traveling westbound on Hayden Run Road in Canaan Township when she came through the curve east of 10725 Hayden Run Road. The driver lost control of the vehicle and ran into the ditch line. She came to a final rest facing west on the south side of the road. There was standing water in the ditch line and she was unable to get out of the vehicle without assistance due to the angle of the vehicle.

• James A. Bardin, 65, of Dickson, Tennessee, was attempting to make a right turn onto O’Day-Harrison Road in Pleasant Township. He cut the corner to short striking a guardrail and two street signs. He then pulled forward into a yard causing damage.

• Michael A. Fooce, 45, of West Jefferson, was traveling north on U.S. Route 42 in Darby Township when he struck a deer.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

• Janie Ladley, of Mt. Sterling, was parked, when James P. Hillger, 48, of Peebles, was backing out of a parking space and struck Ladley in the left rear tail light on South London Street in Mt. Sterling.

• James Chamberlin, 81, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, was traveling northbound on State Route 665 in Union Township when he failed to yield to the right of way of Howard Gould, 85, of London. He then struck Gould’s vehicle.

• Jeffrey David Ferrell, 27, of London, was charged with domestic violence in the 170 block of Thorn Locust Lane in London.

Thursday, Nov. 8

• Charles E. Hines Jr., 58, of Marysville, was traveling westbound on Price Hilliards Road in Canaan Township when he struck a deer that was in the roadway.

• Alicia Chappel Thompson, 41, of East Point, Georgia, was attempting to back into a parking spot on the Pilot Truck Stop located at 1365 U.S. Route 42 NE in London. Abdullahi Dahir Mohallim, 35, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, came around the end of the row. Thompson tried to pull forward so that Mohallim could go by. Thompson struck Mohallim when she tried to pull forward.

Friday, Nov. 9

• Brian N. Mossbarger, 29, of Mt. Sterling, was charged with assault at the intersection of First Street and Cook Avenue in Mt. Sterling.

Saturday, Nov. 10

• James White Wilson, 50, of Mt. Sterling, was charged with domestic violence in the 30 block of Houston Drive in Mt. Sterling. He was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.

Sunday, Nov. 11

• Zachary Jordan Michel, 22, of Dublin, was traveling southbound on State Route 56 in Oak Run Township when a deer entered the roadway causing him to hit the deer.

• Theft of money was reported in the 80 block of High Street in London. There was one suspect at the time of the report.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

• Criminal damaging of a plastic storage tote was reported at the Darby Lakes Subdivision, 390 block of Edgington Drive in Plain City. The storage tote sits under the gazebo near the front entrance to the Darby Lakes Subdivision. The packages inside the storage tote had all been opened. There were no suspects at the time of the report.

Sunday, Nov. 16

• Danny Conley, 71, of London, was charged with aggravated menacing in the 9700 block of Big Plain-Circleville Road in London. He was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.

Saturday, Nov. 17

• William Bradley Hatfield, 21, of London, was traveling westbound on Gregg Road in Jefferson Township when he left the left side of the roadway and struck the mailbox that belongs to 6938 Gregg Road.

He then over corrected and went into the ditch on the right side of the road. When he went into the ditch he flipped twice. He came to a final rest on its roof.

He was charged with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

• Marino Jacobo Hernandez, 41, of Mt. Sterling, was charged with domestic violence in the 70 block of West Main Street in Mt. Sterling. He was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.

Sunday, Nov. 18

• Perez Escalante Bartolome, 25, address unknown, was charged with disorderly conduct, open container of liquor and resisting arrest in the 7200 block of East Main Street in South Solon. He was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.

Tuesday, Nov. 20

• Theft of medication was taken from a vehicle in the 800 block of Gwynee Road in London. There were no suspects at the time of the report.

Wednesday, Nov. 21

• William L. Longsdorf, of Mt. Sterling, was legally parked at 112 W. Columbus St. in Mt. Sterling. An unknown vehicle was traveling westbound on West Columbus Street. The unknown vehicle sideswiped Longsdorf and then drove away.

• Theft of a ratchet strap for a flatbed was reported in the 1300 block of U.S. Route 42 Southeast in London. There were no suspects at the time of the report.

Sunday, Nov. 23

• Vincent Wayne Jones, 51, of Columbus, was charged with criminal trespassing in the 900 block of U.S. Route 42 Northeast in London. He was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.

Saturday, Nov. 24

• Demetrice Demond Prince, 36, of London, was northbound in Deer Creek Township when he had recently passed other motor vehicles, and had been accelerating to pass other vehicles in lanes of travel, after passing another vehicle. He attempted to re-enter the northbound travel lane and struck Kristen N. Marcum, 40, of Grove City, in the rear sending it to a point of final rest.

Prince swerved left striking the U.S. Route 42 guardrail and rolling over multiple times as it proceeded down the embankment on the west side of U.S. Route 42. He struck a fence and then came to final rest on its side in pasture of G6 Farms, 996 U.S. Route 42 SE, London.

Travis R. Burns, 47, of London, was southbound and was struck by flying debris from the collision of Prince and Marcum with damage to the windshield.

Prince was charged with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

Sunday, Nov. 25

• Danielle R. Carrington, 22, of Kettering, was traveling on State Route 323 in Stokes Township when she failed to negotiate the curve at the intersection of State Route 323 and Charleston-Chillicothe Road and ended up going into the ditch.

• Raymond Leeroy Hughes, 41, of Mt. Sterling, was charged with criminal trespass in the 35 block of West Columbus Street in Mt. Sterling.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

• Alan D. Green, 46, of Columbus, was attempting to turn around on Sycamore Lane in Union Township when he went off the roadway and struck a mailbox.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

• Michael P. Chetner, 36, of Atwater, was passing Billy Ray Sheets, 52, of Valley, Tennessee, that was slowing down to make a left hand turn at 15935 U.S. Route 62 Southeast in Pleasant Township. Chetner did not see the turn signal of Sheets causing Sheets to strike his right side tire.

Chetner was charged with rules governing overtaking and passing.

• Stevie A. Ferguson, 63, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with domestic violence, assault and unlawful restraint in the 3700 block of State Route 29 Northwest in Mechanicsburg. He was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.

• Theft of a DVD was reported in the 900 block of U.S. Route 42 Northeast in London. There was one suspect at the time of the report.

Thursday, Nov. 29

• James Edward Hughes, 40, of Mt. Sterling, was charged with domestic violence in the 70 block of South London Street in London. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

• Theft of a 30 pack of Bush light beer was reported in the 30 block of West Columbus Street in Mt. Sterling. There were no suspects at the time of the report.

Sunday, Dec. 2

• Dakota D. Temple, 23, of Chillicothe, was traveling eastbound on West Columbus Street in Mt. Sterling and a semi truck was heading westbound. The semi went left of center causing him to swerve to the right trying to avoid a crash.

As he swerved to the right he struck Katlyn R. Liff, of Mt. Sterling, that was parked on the street. Temple pulled over to notify law enforcement. Temple had minor damage to the front right side. Liff had moderate damage to the whole left side of the vehicle.