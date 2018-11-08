Editor’s Note: The following reports are of individuals that were in accidents or charged and other miscellaneous reports according to the West Jefferson Police Department.

Wednesday, Sept. 5

• Margie Barry, of Thurman, was legally parked behind 29 W. Main St. in West Jefferson in a private parking lot. An unknown vehicle struck Barry in the left rear and fled the scene.

Friday, Sept. 7

• Destine Lynn Messer, 20, of West Jefferson, was charged with barking or howling dogs in the 200 block of East Main Street in West Jefferson.

• Geanita Ann Smith, 47, of West Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant out of Madison County in the 100 block of Smith Street in West Jefferson. She was released on bond and was issued a mandatory court date for Madison County Municipal Court.

Monday, Sept. 10

• Abdillahi I. Doualeh, 34, of Columbus, was attempting to back into a parking spot on the lot of JIC and struck Larry E. Nutt, of London, that was parked on the lot in West Jefferson.

Wednesday, Sept. 12

• Theft of a Pandora bracelet was reported in the 100 block of South Center Street in West Jefferson. There was one suspect at the time of the report.

Thursday, Sept. 13

• Criminal damaging of a scratch on the driver side passenger window of the vehicle was reported in the 100 block of East Pearl Street in West Jefferson. There was one suspect at the time of the report.

• Theft of a Chromebook was reported in the 2 block of Roughrider Drive in West Jefferson. There were no suspects at the time of the report.

Sunday, Sept. 16

• Makayla Dawn Ruggles, 18, of Grove City, was cited for speed, 50 miles per hour in a posted speed zone of 35 miles per hour at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street in West Jefferson.

• Theft of miscellaneous tools was reported in the 40 block of Mary Street in West Jefferson. There were no suspects at the time of the report.

Tuesday, Sept. 18

• Kevin B. Redovan, 58, of Baltimore, was stopped at the stop sign on State Route 29 at U.S. Route 40 in West Jefferson when Gregory Ivan Butler, 43, of West Jefferson, failed to stop striking the Redovan vehicle. Butler was charged with assured clear distance ahead.

Thursday, Sept. 20

• Jessica D. Rice, 31, of West Jefferson, was making a left hand turn onto Mary Street from West Main Street in West Jefferson traveling westbound. She failed to maintain control striking a stop sign on Mary Street.

Sunday, Sept. 23

• Chad Henry Corney, 27, of West Jefferson, was traveling south on State Route 29 in West Jefferson when he struck a deer in the roadway.

• Michael J. Grubb, 48, of Washington Court House, was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments in the 200 block of East Main Street in West Jefferson. He was transferred to Tri-County Regional Jail.

Monday, Sept. 24

• Burglary was reported in the 200 block of Lilly Chapel Road in West Jefferson. The victim stated an unknown male tried to enter the victims house at the rear of the house.

Tuesday, Sept. 25

• Benjamin Joseph McDowell, 27, of West Jefferson, was charged with resisting arrest at the intersection of West Main Street and Bridge Street in West Jefferson. He also had a warrant out for his arrest out of Madison County. He was transferred to Tri-County Regional Jail.

Thursday, Sept. 27

• Megan A. Osika, 24, of Springboro, was in the drive-through at McDonald’s stopped in traffic in West Jefferson. Jamul Marquice Vinson, 27, of Columbus, failed to maintain reasonable control of his vehicle and struck the Osika vehicle. Vinson left the scene and failed to report the accident. He was charged with duty to stop accident other than public.

Friday, Sept. 28

• A semi driver from Colona, Illinois was parking in the parking lot of 15 Commerce Parkway in West Jefferson when Angelo Herrera, 52, of Temple, Georgia, backed without safety and struck the semi.

• James M. Parr, 24, of West Jefferson, was facing west on Kirkwood Drive in West Jefferson. He backed into a mailbox located in front of 916 Kirkwood Drive. He left the scene of the accident. He was located at 100 Danbury Drive and admitted to striking the mailbox.

• Katerina R. Bradfield, 23, of West Jefferson, was traveling northbound on North Franklin Street in West Jefferson. She went left of center striking a power pole.

Saturday, Sept. 29

• Theft of a car battery was reported in the 80 block of East Court Street in West Jefferson. There was one suspect at the time of the report.

Sunday, Sept. 30

• Kelli Cline, 61, of West Jefferson, was charged with resisting arrest and driving while under the influence in the 180 block of East Main Street in West Jefferson.

• Breaking and entering was reported in the 700 block of Dozer Drive in West Jefferson. The victim when coming home stated their medication was thrown all over the bedroom. There was one suspect at the time of the report.

Monday, Oct. 1

• Wade J. Peters, 55, of West Jefferson, was driving eastbound on Kirkwood Drive in West Jefferson. Kevin W. Feasel of West Jefferson was legally parked westbound in front of 905 Kirkwood Drive. Peters went left of center striking Feasel.

• Criminal damaging was reported to a 2005 Buick Rivera in the 200 block of West Main Street in West Jefferson. The windshield and driver side window were cracked, the back window was broke and the dash and steering column was cracked where a tool was used to pry out the Pioneer touch screen radio. There were no suspects at the time of the report.

• Theft from a vehicle were a camo lunch box, employee identification card, some change and some paper documents were reported in the 700 block of Crescent Drive in West Jefferson.

• Shannon L. Harrison, 32, of West Jefferson, was charged with criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in the 400 block of Aarika Drive in West Jefferson. She was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.

Tuesday, Oct. 2

• Criminal damaging of a 2012 Dodge Caravan vehicle was reported in the 26 block of Eastgate Avenue in West Jefferson. The back window of the vehicle was busted out. A spark plug was also found under the driver side passenger seat. There was one suspect at the time of the report.

Thursday, Oct. 4

• Jennifer Marie Melfi, 33, of Xenia, was charged with having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence at the intersection of Brookdale Drive and Parkdale Drive in West Jefferson. She was issued a summons for Madison County Municipal Court.

• Jeffrey Erwin Howard Jr., 29, of Columbus, was charged with domestic violence in the 600 block of Kirkwood Drive of West Jefferson. He was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.

Saturday, Oct. 6

• Emily Renee Gilmore, 26, of West Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant out of Madison County at the intersection of West Main Street and London Street in West Jefferson. She was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.

Tuesday, Oct. 9

• Robert S. Rife, 68, of Prospect, was backing from a private drive onto Lilly Chapel Road and struck Charlie M. Miller of West Jefferson that was parked legally on the roadway. Rife was charged with starting and backing.

• Theft of three football helmets, a stereo, a television, wrestling dummy and food items was reported in the 1 block of Roughrider Drive of West Jefferson. There were no suspects at the time of the report.

Wednesday, Oct. 10

• Theft of one scarecrow was reported in the 40 block of East Main Street in West Jefferson. The victim made the scarecrow for the Halloween contest. There were no suspects at the time of the report.

Friday, Oct. 12

• Roger A. Oneal Jr., 44, of West Jefferson, was charged with disorderly conduct intoxicated, domestic violence and obstructing official business in the 650 block of Hillsdale Drive in West Jefferson. He was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.

Saturday, Oct. 13

• Criminal mischief of a 2015 Dodge Caravan and a 2015 Toyota Corolla were reported in the 160 block of Center Avenue in West Jefferson. There were scratches on the two vehicles. There were two suspects at the time of the report.

• David Dever, 44, of Galloway, was arrested on a warrant out of Franklin County at the West Jefferson Police Department, 28 E. Main St., West Jefferson. He had stopped by to pick up his vehicles keys. He was transported to a Franklin County deputy at the intersection of Broad Street and Hubbard Road in Galloway.

• Daniel Dwight Shepherd III, 25, of Galloway, was charged with driving while under the influence and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia in the 180 block of East Main Street in West Jefferson. He was issued a summons for Madison County Municipal Court.

Sunday, Oct. 14

• Kathy A. Carpenter, 54, of Columbus, was driving on Main Street in West Jefferson near London Road traveling west. She made a left turn onto London Road and failed to maintain reasonable control striking a parking block in the parking lot of 203 W. Main St. She was charged with under the influence of alcohol.

• Carolyn L. May, 47, of West Jefferson, was charged with domestic violence and resisting arrest in the 500 block of London Road in West Jefferson. She was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

• Identity fraud was reported in the 300 block of Parkdale Road in West Jefferson. Lifelock contacted the victim and advised that a Paypal credit account had been opened in their name. There were no suspects at the time of the report.

Thursday, Oct. 18

• Emmett Mark Tackett, 46, of West Jefferson, was traveling west on East Main Street in West Jefferson near 244 E. Main St. Joshua E. Sensabaugh, 40, of West Jefferson, failed to yield of right of way when turning left and was struck by the Tackett vehicle. Sensabaugh was charged with yield right of way when turning left.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

• Theft miscellaneous clothes and assorted makeup was reported in the 700 block of Brookdale Drive in West Jefferson. There was one suspect at the time of the report.

Sunday, Oct. 27

• Addison Butin, 20, of West Jefferson, was traveling west on West Main Street in West Jefferson. Eric B. Winstead, 49, of West Jefferson, was parked facing west on West Main Street. Winstead made a unsafe land change striking the Butin vehicle. Winstead continued to drive away and later returned to the crash scene. Winstead was charged with turn and stop signals.

• Anna V. Denega, 27, of Grove City, was traveling southwest on London Road attempting to turn right onto South Hampton Street in West Jefferson. Joseph Thomas Wasson, 22, of West Jefferson, was traveling southwest on London Road driving recklessly. Wasson failed to keep assured clear distance ahead and struck the Denega vehicle causing disabling damage to both vehicles. Wasson was charged with no person shall operate a motor vehicle.

• Richard Anthony Albright, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with possession of drugs in the 80 block of Putnam Avenue in West Jefferson. He was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.

Monday, Oct. 28

• Tammy J. Epperson, 53, of West Jefferson, was driving westbound on East Main Street near Chestnut Street. Richard L. Snyder, 72, of West Jefferson, exited the parking lot of 229 E. Main St. and into the westbound lanes of East Main Street. Epperson struck Snyder on the drivers side panel. Epperson was charged with right of way when turning left.

• Michelle R. Lemaster, 32, of West Jefferson, turned north onto South Center Street from South Street in West Jefferson striking the fire hydrant.

Saturday, Nov. 3

• Michael Patrick Eisel, 33, of West Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant out of Madison County in the 150 block of Danbury Drive in West Jefferson. He was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.

• Mason D. Meyer, 20, of Galloway, was traveling south on State Route 29 near Enterprise Parkway in West Jefferson when he struck a deer crossing the roadway.

• Ayden P. Vanhook, 16, of West Jefferson, was stopped on Pond Street at West Main Street in West Jefferson waiting to turn left. Donald W. Spellman, 35, of Thornville, was traveling north on Pond Street. Vanhook made and improper turn from the left turn lane into the right turn lane and struck the Spellman vehicle.

Sunday, Nov. 4

• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Kingsway in West Jefferson. The victim stated that someone had opened a Chase Liquid account in their name. There was $1,000 transferred from their regular checking account and $1,000 from an ATM machine in Miramar Parkway, Florida.

Monday, Nov. 5

• Robert Leigh Bradfield Jr., 52, of West Jefferson, was issued a citation for having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence in the 1 block of East Main Street in West Jefferson. He was also issued a summons for Madison County Municipal Court.

• Hassan Waliyo Hassan, 62, of Columbus, was arrested on a warrant out of Madison County at the intersection of State Route 29 and U.S. Route 40 in West Jefferson. He was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

• Mark Thomas Hinkle Jr., 30, of South Bloomfield, was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments in the 200 block of East Main Street in West Jefferson. He was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.