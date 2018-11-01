Editor’s Note: The following reports are of individuals that were in accidents and other miscellaneous reports according to the Madison County Sheriff’s office.

Monday, Sept. 17

• Theft of tires was reported in 3300 block of U.S. Route 42 NE in London. There were no suspects at the time of the report.

Tuesday, Sept. 18

• Theft was reported of miscellaneous tools in the 1400 block of Brighton Road in London. There were no suspects at the time of the report.

Wednesday, Sept. 19

• Tammi Noel Herschell, 42, of Grove City, was charged with driving while under the influence in the 3100 block of Old Columbus Road in London. She was issued a citation for Madison County Municipal Court.

Friday, Sept. 21

• Theft of miscellaneous was reported in the 130 block of State Route 38 in London. The suspect was caught in the act of allegedly taking the tools.

Sunday, Sept. 23

• Ashley Lynn Barrett, 31, of Pickerton, was charged with driving while under the influence in the 6300 block of McGuire Road in London. She was issued a citation for Madison County Municipal Court.

Tuesday, Sept. 25

• Criminal damaging was reported in the eight block of Third Avenue in Mt. Sterling. Damaged was steel siding and part of a garage door. There were two suspects at the time of the report.

• Telecommunications harassment anonymous, harassing, etc. was reported in the 370 block of Darby Drive Southeast in Galloway. The suspect reported being a grandson and that he was in jail in New Jersey and would need bond money. The victim was then contacted by another suspect reporting to be an attorney who offered to assist in the matter but needed to secure payments first. They coached her through the process of mailing cash to them. The victim reported the incident to a family member who told her to contact the police. She did before taking further actions and did not suffer a financial loss.

• Michael E. Richards, 53, of London, was charged with domestic violence in the 10800 block of Danville Road Southeast in London. A warrant was issued for Richards arrest.

• Roger L. Oliver, 46, of Galloway, in the 9400 block of West Broad Street in Galloway. He was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.

Wednesday, Sept. 26

• Matthew Allen Tackett, 27, of Mt. Sterling, was charged with open container liquor and driving while under the influence at the intersection of State Route 56 and State Route 323 Southeast in Mt. Sterling. He was issued a summons for Madison County Municipal Court.

Thursday, Sept. 27

• Kassandra K. Persinger, 36, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct in the 4300 block of Rosedale Road in Irwin. She was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.

• Shannon Duane Keene, 39, of Galloway, was charged with assault, aggravated menacing and menacing in the 6900 block of Price-Hilliard Road NE in Plain City.

Friday, Sept. 28

• Zachary Wade Heminger, 30, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while on the influence at the intersection of State Route 29 and State Route 38 in London. He was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.

Sunday, Sept. 30

• Nathanal Lamar Knox, 26, of Springfield, was charged with domestic violence in the 9700 block of Irwin Road in Irwin. He was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.

Monday, Oct. 1

• Theft was reported at the intersection of State Route 142 and Greg Road in West Jefferson. Four cotter pins was taken off of the trench box used to protect workers. A bolt was also taken out of a shack. There were no suspects at the time of the report.

• Theft of miscellaneous tools was reported in the 9100 Nioga-Toops Road in Mt. Sterling. There were no suspects at the time of the report.

Tuesday, Oct. 2

• Theft of a dining room table and chairs was reported in the 10100 block of State Route 323 in Mt. Sterling. There was one suspect at the time of the report. The suspect returned the table and chairs.

Friday, Oct. 5

• Shawn M. Chaffin, 39, of London, was charged with domestic violence in the 2400 block of Old U.S. Route 40 in London.

• Kaylee Ann Gates, 28, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with driving While Under the Influence at the intersection of Spring Valley Road and Big Plain-Circleville Road in London. She was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.

• Michael D. Fleming, 33, address unknown, was charged with possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments at the intersection of Spring Valley Road and Big Plain-Circleville Road in London. He was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.

Saturday, Oct. 6

• Danny L. Rowe Jr., 47, of Mt. Sterling, was charged with criminal trespass and theft in the 100 block of Chestnut Street in Mt. Sterling. A summons was issued for Madison County Municipal Court.

• Joseph A. Pinkham, 27, of Springfield, was pulling a sprayer trailer. He was traveling eastbound on State Route 323 in Pleasant Township. He stated that the sprayer trailer went off into the ditch on the south side of the road. He stayed on the road and the sprayer trailer came to a final rest after hitting the telephone pole. He was charged with operating without reasonable control.

• Jordan Devon Wright, 20, of Dayton, was traveling south on State Route 29 in Deer Creek Township when he fell asleep. He left the roadway to the right, then hit a guardrail causing his vehicle to roll and come to a stop on its side. He was charged with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

Sunday, Oct. 7

• Lori Ann Severs, 35, of Springfield, was charged with open container liquor at the intersection of Interstate 70 Eastbound and State Route 56 in London. A summons was issued for Madison County Municipal Court.

• James S. Evans, 35, of Plain City, was charged with domestic violence at the intersection of State Route 161 and Old Route 161 in Plain City. He was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.

• Thialer Jay Wallace, 22, of London, was charged with disorderly conduct in the 30 block of Garfield Avenue in London. He was issued a summons for Madison County Municipal Court.

Monday, Oct. 8

• Michelle D. Yoder, 48, and Pamela Joy Lager, 45, both of London, was charged with disorderly conduct in the 1400 block of East Choctaw Drive in London. They were both issued summons for Madison County Municipal Court.

Tuesday, Oct. 9

• Judy L. Sanders, 50, of Mt. Sterling, was sitting stationary second in line at the stop sign when she was struck in the rear on Spring Valley Road at State Route 665 in London by Trent A. Gamble, 24, of Mt. Sterling. There were no injuries and both vehicles were driven from the scene.

Wednesday, Oct. 10

• Marcus G. Bowman, 28, of Springfield, was westbound on Amity Pike in Plain City when he lost control and ran off road right striking a mailbox and driveway culvert at 10100 Amity Pike, Plain City. The driver stopped and explained the damage to the homeowner and then departed.

• Theft of a wallet was reported in the 4100 block of Lake Road in London. There were no suspects at the time of the report.

• Criminal trespassing was reported in the 4700 block of State Route 38 Southwest in London.

Thursday, Oct. 11

• Paul A. Bogenrife, 65, of Plain City, was traveling north on U.S. Route 42 in London when a piece of wood came out of his trailer and struck the vehicle of Jacklyn M. Hiss, 32, of London, causing minor damage.

Friday, Oct. 12

• Brian S. Barker, 37, of Washington Court House, was moving dirt on U.S. Route 42 southeast in Deer Creek Township when he slid off of the top of the large mound of dirt. He taken to Madison Health by private vehicle for a laceration to his left leg.

• Cynthia J. Ebbinghaus, 53, of Mechanicsburg, was traveling southbound on State Route 56 in London when a deer ran into the roadway. She then struck the deer before coming to a stop.

• Criminal damaging was reported in the 9500 block of Smith-Calhoun Road in Plain City. The victim stated they noticed what appeared to be a bullet hole in the garage door that also broke out a side window of the residence.

Sunday, Oct. 14

• Donavon Alexander Brumfield, 21, of West Jefferson, was charged with domestic violence in the 1,000 block of West Main Street in West Jefferson. He was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.

• Caleb Beauregarde Schaible, 31, of Columbus, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and resisting arrest on U.S. Route 42 Northeast in London. He was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

• Timothy A. Barnes, 32, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of drugs and driving under the influence at the intersection of State Route 56 and South Street in Mt. Sterling. He was issued a citation for Madison County Municipal Court.

Thursday, Oct. 18

• Fred M. Eichenlaub, 66, of London, was traveling westbound on U.S. Route 40 in London when he attempted to turn northbound onto Gwynne Road but did not make the turn and ended in the ditch. He was charged with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

Friday, Oct. 19

• Paul B. Roseberry, 66, of West Jefferson, was traveling northbound on Plain City-Georgesville Road in Jefferson Township, when he saw a deer and started to slow down. As he was slowing down, a second deer crashed into the passenger side of his vehicle.

• Jessica M. Reardon, 40, of London, and Shawn M. Chaffin, 39, of London, were traveling southbound on State Route 56 in London when Chaffin started braking hard and Reardon rear ended Chaffin. Both left the scene. Chaffin was located due to a witness. Reardon was charged with under the influence of alcohol.

• Theft of a counterfeit check was reported in the 2900 block of Taylor-Blair Road Northeast in West Jefferson. There was one suspect at the time of the report.

Saturday, Oct. 20

• Jimmy Ray Holstein, 47, of Mt. Sterling, was charged with domestic violence and driving while under the influence in the 60 block of West Columbus Street in Mt. Sterling. He was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.

• James Caleb Massey, 27, of Hilliard, was charged with carrying concealed weapons, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing drug abuse instruments in the 2000 block of Middle Pike in West Jefferson. He was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

• Stephen Andrew Scheel, 57, of Temecula, California, was traveling northbound on State Route 42 in London attempting to make a right turn. As he turned he sideswiped another semi from Omaha, Nebraska.

Thursday, Oct. 25

• Christopher Jonas Engel, 20, of Plain City, was traveling north on Plain City-Georgesville Road in Jefferson Township when a deer ran into the passenger side and then continued back east through the field.