The 68th Annual West Jefferson Ox Roast Festival is taking place Sept. 1-3. The schedule includes:

Saturday, Sept. 1

Noon to 11 p.m. — Rides, vendors, crafts and games

Noon — The parade with the theme “Dance Party”

1:30 p.m. — Visiting festival queens promoting local festivals, Mike’s Trucking Stage

1:30-8 p.m. — Kids in the park kids zone, Garrette Park

2 p.m. — Queen’s Luncheon, West Jefferson High School

4 p.m. — Pie eating contest, Mike’s Trucking Stage, sponsored by Sweet Madelines and Jim King

5 p.m. — Queen’s contest, Little Miss, Junior Miss, and Miss Ox Roast, Mike’s Trucking Stage

7 p.m. — Watermelon eating contest, Mike’s Trucking Stage, sponsored by Circle S Farms and Midnight Creationz

7:30 p.m. — Children’s bicycle drawing, Mike’s Trucking Stage, must be present to win, sponsored by Miracle Amusements

8:30-10 p.m. — Ox Roast Talent Show, preliminaries, Mike’s Trucking Stage

Sunday, Sept. 2

9 a.m. — Community church service, Mike’s Trucking Stage

Noon to 11 p.m. — Rides, vendors, crafts and games

3 p.m. — Kiddie tractor pull signups

3:30 p.m. — Kiddie tractor pull, sandwich serving shelter

5 p.m. — Hot dog eating contest, sandwich serving tent, sponsored by Gilly’s Hot Dogs & Brats

5:30 p.m. — Lighting of the pit

5:30-7:30 p.m. — The Collaborators, Mike’s Trucking Stage

8 p.m. — Children’s bicycle drawing, Mike’s Trucking Stage, must be present to win, sponsored by Christmas In The Park

8:30-10:30 p.m. — Spenser & Matty, Mike’s Trucking Stage

Monday, Sept. 3

7 a.m. — Ox Roast bicycle tour, Ox Roast grounds

8 a.m. — Running of the Ox, 5K – West Jefferson High School

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Cruisin’ West Jefferson car show, top of the hill

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Rides, vendors, crafts and games

11 a.m. — Oxy Baby, Oxy Tots and Oxy Sweethearts contest, Mike’s Trucking Stage

11:30 p.m. — Ox Roast sandwich tickets go on sale, Ox Box

Noon to 6:30 p.m. — Serving of Ox Roast sandwiches, sandwich shelter, behind Mike’s Trucking Stage

1:30 p.m. — Ice cream eating contest, Mike’s Trucking Stage, sponsored by The Daily Buzz and Jim King

2-4 p.m. — Open Highway Bluegrass Band, Mike’s Trucking Stage

3-7 p.m. — Ride bracelets, $14

4:15 p.m. — Raffle drawing, Mike’s Trucking Stage

5-7 p.m. — Ox Roast Talent Show Finals, Mike’s Trucking Stage

7:30 p.m. — Auction of Ox Roast Beef, sandwich shelter