The 68th Annual West Jefferson Ox Roast Festival is taking place Sept. 1-3. The schedule includes:
Saturday, Sept. 1
Noon to 11 p.m. — Rides, vendors, crafts and games
Noon — The parade with the theme “Dance Party”
1:30 p.m. — Visiting festival queens promoting local festivals, Mike’s Trucking Stage
1:30-8 p.m. — Kids in the park kids zone, Garrette Park
2 p.m. — Queen’s Luncheon, West Jefferson High School
4 p.m. — Pie eating contest, Mike’s Trucking Stage, sponsored by Sweet Madelines and Jim King
5 p.m. — Queen’s contest, Little Miss, Junior Miss, and Miss Ox Roast, Mike’s Trucking Stage
7 p.m. — Watermelon eating contest, Mike’s Trucking Stage, sponsored by Circle S Farms and Midnight Creationz
7:30 p.m. — Children’s bicycle drawing, Mike’s Trucking Stage, must be present to win, sponsored by Miracle Amusements
8:30-10 p.m. — Ox Roast Talent Show, preliminaries, Mike’s Trucking Stage
Sunday, Sept. 2
9 a.m. — Community church service, Mike’s Trucking Stage
Noon to 11 p.m. — Rides, vendors, crafts and games
3 p.m. — Kiddie tractor pull signups
3:30 p.m. — Kiddie tractor pull, sandwich serving shelter
5 p.m. — Hot dog eating contest, sandwich serving tent, sponsored by Gilly’s Hot Dogs & Brats
5:30 p.m. — Lighting of the pit
5:30-7:30 p.m. — The Collaborators, Mike’s Trucking Stage
8 p.m. — Children’s bicycle drawing, Mike’s Trucking Stage, must be present to win, sponsored by Christmas In The Park
8:30-10:30 p.m. — Spenser & Matty, Mike’s Trucking Stage
Monday, Sept. 3
7 a.m. — Ox Roast bicycle tour, Ox Roast grounds
8 a.m. — Running of the Ox, 5K – West Jefferson High School
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Cruisin’ West Jefferson car show, top of the hill
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Rides, vendors, crafts and games
11 a.m. — Oxy Baby, Oxy Tots and Oxy Sweethearts contest, Mike’s Trucking Stage
11:30 p.m. — Ox Roast sandwich tickets go on sale, Ox Box
Noon to 6:30 p.m. — Serving of Ox Roast sandwiches, sandwich shelter, behind Mike’s Trucking Stage
1:30 p.m. — Ice cream eating contest, Mike’s Trucking Stage, sponsored by The Daily Buzz and Jim King
2-4 p.m. — Open Highway Bluegrass Band, Mike’s Trucking Stage
3-7 p.m. — Ride bracelets, $14
4:15 p.m. — Raffle drawing, Mike’s Trucking Stage
5-7 p.m. — Ox Roast Talent Show Finals, Mike’s Trucking Stage
7:30 p.m. — Auction of Ox Roast Beef, sandwich shelter