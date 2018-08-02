Ox Roast Oxy Tot contest

Girls ages 25 months to 4 years old are eligible to participate in the Oxy Tot Contest. The contestant receiving the most points will be the winner. Points will cost 10 cents each.

Girls will be required to decorate a container in any manner they desire and place it in an establishment of their choice. A festival representative will keep tally on the number of points received. The container needs to be turned in at the Ox Box on the festival grounds by 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1.

The contest will run Wednesday, Aug. 1 through Saturday, Sept. 1.

Each participant will receive a certificate and a bag of goodies.

The winner will receive a crown, trophy, flowers and sash.

The winner will be announced following the Sweetheart Contest on Monday, Sept. 3.

For additional questions call or text Donna Warner at 614-580-7031.

Ox Roast Baby Contest

The annual Oxy Baby King and Baby Queen Contest will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 3, on the main stage on the festival grounds.

The contest is part of the 68th West Jefferson Ox Roast that opens Saturday, Sept. 1, and runs until Monday, Sept. 3.

The categories for the contest are:

0-6 months girls and boys, 7-12 months girls and boys, 13-18 months girls and boys, and 19-24 months girls and boys.

There is a $10 entry fee. A copy of a hospital record or birth certificate is required.

All participants will receive a certificate. Winners will receive other prizes.

Deadline for the contest is Saturday, Sept. 1.

Forms are available at: Flyers, 121 W. Main St., West Jefferson, West Jefferson Hardware, 228 E. Main St., West Jefferson, or download at www.westjeffoxroast.org.

For more information call or text Donna Warner at 614-580-7031.

Ox Roast Queen’s Pageant

Are you adventurous? Do you like to travel? Do you like to talk? If so, ladies, this is an opportunity to visit places and cities in Ohio.

The West Jefferson Ox Roast’s Queen Contest will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1, on the Main Stage on the Ox Roast grounds.

The Little Miss Ox Roast and Junior Miss Ox Roast contests will be held at 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., respectively, on Saturday, Sept. 1, on the Main Stage on the Ox Roast grounds.

The Sweetheart Contest will be held Monday, Sept. 3, on the Main Stage on the Ox Roast grounds. It will be held after the Oxy Baby King and Queen Contest.

The various requirements are:

Miss — She must be entering ninth through 12th grades, live in Madison County, wear a formal gown, and be available to participate in upcoming parades, luncheons and events as needed. She would also be required to represent the West Jefferson Ox Roast around the state of Ohio.

Junior Miss — She must be entering sixth through eighth grades, live in Madison County, and wear a dressy dress. No formals.

Little Miss — She must be entering third through fifth grades, live in Madison County, and wear a dressy dress. No formals.

Sweetheart — She must be 5-7 years old, live in Madison County, and wear a dressy dress. No formals.

All participants will receive a certificate. The winners will receive a crown, trophy, flowers and sash.

All contestants will be judged on poise, personality and appearance.

Application deadline is Sunday, Aug. 26.

Applications will be available at: Flyer’s Pizza, 121 W. Main St., West Jefferson; West Jefferson Hardware, 228 E. Main St., West Jefferson; or download it at www.westjeffoxroast.org.

For more information call or text Donna Warner at 614-580-7031.