Irish I Was Laughing Comedy will to return to the London State Theater this weekend. They’re trying something new for a second time. This will be the first comedy show on a Friday night as well as the first time for a 10 p.m. start.

“The Rib and Jazz Fest will be winding down at 10 o’clock,” said theater owner Rob Treynor. “We know people won’t be ready to end the festivities, so they can just move into the theater for some more refreshments and a few laughs.”

A group of four regional comics will also be hoping to capitalize on the festival crowd — and they want to take advantage of the other local fare.

“I’m excited to be back,” said comedian and host Joe Young. “The State was a lot of fun last time and I’m really looking forward to getting some ribs before the show.”

Three high-caliber comics are coming with Young:

• Carlin Hagerty is from Vinton County by way of MacArthur, OH. He is a military veteran who draws inspiration from living at home with his mother and a love of avocados.

• Karen Jaffe is a Dayton native who has been involved in comedy for more than a decade. Whether she is performing stand-up or with her Lofty Aspirations Improv group, she leaves the audience wanting more.

•Brian Million is the headliner for the evening. He has won The Funny Bone Talent Search and Comedy Thunderdome competitions. His crowd work is second to none and he draws crowds into his world with his onstage persona.

Come for the jazz and ribs; stay for the laughter. The comedy event kicks off at 10 pm on Friday, Aug. 3. Tickets are available to the general public at the theater box office in London at 67 S. Main St. Pre-sale tickets are $8 or $10 the day of the show. The theater features a full menu of food and drinks.