Raid on London house likely to result in arrests

According to a post made by the London Police Department made on social media, The Madison County Major Crimes Task Force was assisted by Columbus Police SWAT in “Operation Curveball” — the execution of a search warrant some time around 7 a.m. Thursday on a residence located at 150 W. Center St. in London.

The warrant was issued as the result of indictments obtained after months of investigation into suspected drug trafficking. Several arrests were expected as a result.

More details will be released later, according to the post.

