Sterling to buckle down on delinquent utility bills

“A short meeting and a short report,” Mayor Billy Martin said at Mt. Sterling’s Village Council meeting Monday evening.

Martin was referring to councilman Lowell Anderson’s squad report, but it applied to the meeting as a whole.

There were no resolutions or ordinances to be voted on.

The issues addressed were some familiar ones: water bills, sidewalk maintenance, and potholes.

Utilities clerk Misty Vance made it known that leniency on delinquent water bills would soon be coming to a halt. “We have been somewhat lenient on people for whatever circumstances they come into and its become almost expected at times. We’re going to have to start following the ordinance a little better,” she said.

Vance had several suggestions for council on policy that should be changed. One of these proposals is changing to a nonrefundable utility deposit for renters and homeowners as is being done in other communities such as Washington Court House, she said.

Courtney Bricker, the village fiscal officer, said that she would be posting the ordinance regarding utilities collections on the village website.

According to the mayor, the auditor representing David Yost’s office was not pleased with the outstanding water bills situation. “We’re going to start living by the rules that the council made before she (Vance) got here. I know it’s going to seem harsh and be different from what the community is used to dealing with.”

Bricker also mentioned that rates are likely to go up, and Frank Leon of Environmental Engineering will be coming to the village on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

The condition of the sidewalks came up again. It was stated that residents and businesses are responsible for maintaining the sidewalks in front of their homes and establishments. This means weed and grass removal from cracks. Residents with sidewalks overgrown with vegetation can expect to be tagged with a nuisance and abatement citation.

Pothole and pavement repair will begin on July 18 Bricker informed council. Residents can expect the project to take about two weeks to complete if everything goes according to schedule.

Council woman Tammy Vansickle wants to remind residents that it is illegal to allow host occupied campers and RVs on their property.

Councilman Tom Ward made it aware that the block watch program is not a substitute for paid police. “Block watch is for eyes only,” Ward said. If residents see unlawful activity being committed, they should contact law enforcement immediately, not members of Block Watch. The purpose of Block Watch is to survey the area and alert law enforcement, not to participate in vigilantism.

Bricker also made it known that the administration is seeking a mechanic for the village — a paid position. They are also looking for a volunteer to act as zoning official. Descriptions for both positions will be posted to the village website.

https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/07/web1_Mt.Sterlinglogocol.jpg

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

