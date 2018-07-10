County fair kicks off

The 129th annual Madison County Fair kicked off with its opening ceremony at noon on Sunday.

Seventeen-year-old Haley Henry gave a fine rendition of the national anthem, garnering accolades of “Very pretty!” from listeners.

A selection of state, county, and city officiants took turns greeting the crowd during the ceremony.

State Sen. Bob Hackett announced that he had a proclamation and thanked the commissioners and fair board for all of the time and resources they have dedicated to the success of the fair.

County Engineer Bryan Dhume spoke about all of the work that was done behind the scenes in preparation of the fair’s opening.

Dhume’s father, County Commissioner David Dhume, said that he was saddened that this would be his last fair as commissioner, but wished everyone a good time.

Former county commissioner Paul Gross introduced a few World War II and Korea Conflict veterans to the assemblage; Loretta Weimer, Dale Vance, Lee Forrest, and Trafford Ream waved and smiled before being applauded by the crowd.

Later that evening, the competition for 2018 Junior Fair royalty was held at the packed Della Selsor building.

A number of young women (and one young man) gathered backstage in their formal wear, each awaiting their turn to pose along the runway.

Last year’s Junior Fair Queen asked each contestant a number of questions, some of which were selected at random from a “fishbowl” and many of which pertained in some way to 4-H or the Madison County Fair.

The ladies (and gentleman) were then assessed on such things as speaking ability and the thoughtfulness of their answers by judges Nancy LeBeau and Robin Hileman.

After deliberating, Whitney Stires was named 2018 Junior Fair Queen and Ben Shuler the King.

Madison County Jr. Fair Royalty pose in the Della Selsor building on Sunday, after the crowning of king and queen. From left are: Savanah Garverick, Equine Ambassador; Bryanna Dodds, Poultry Ambassador; Kayden Warnock, Junior Fair Princess; Callie Jenkins, Princess First Attendant; Ben Shuler, Junior Fair King; Whitney Stires, Junior Fair Queen; Skylar Stewart, Queen First Attendant; Madison Shaw, Rabbit Ambassador; and Jacqueline Lauer, Special Interest Ambassador. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/07/web1_Fair-royalty.jpg Madison County Jr. Fair Royalty pose in the Della Selsor building on Sunday, after the crowning of king and queen. From left are: Savanah Garverick, Equine Ambassador; Bryanna Dodds, Poultry Ambassador; Kayden Warnock, Junior Fair Princess; Callie Jenkins, Princess First Attendant; Ben Shuler, Junior Fair King; Whitney Stires, Junior Fair Queen; Skylar Stewart, Queen First Attendant; Madison Shaw, Rabbit Ambassador; and Jacqueline Lauer, Special Interest Ambassador. Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press London Mayor Pat Closser addresses the crowd at the opening ceremony of the Madison County Fair on Sunday. Also pictured are county commissioner David Dhume, left, and Darrell Champer, right, fair board president. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/07/web1_Closser-Fair.jpg London Mayor Pat Closser addresses the crowd at the opening ceremony of the Madison County Fair on Sunday. Also pictured are county commissioner David Dhume, left, and Darrell Champer, right, fair board president. Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press Rides await their riders at the Madison County Fair on Sunday night. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/07/web1_Fair-at-night.jpg Rides await their riders at the Madison County Fair on Sunday night. Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

King and queen also announced

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

