New council member sworn in

West Jefferson village council had a new member sworn in at the beginning of its regular meeting Monday evening.

Linda S. Hall was sworn in and immediately got to work at voting on legislation.

Hall will represent Ward 2, replacing Lorie Cafagno who resigned from the post in May after moving outside of the village limits.

Council heard from John Tezloff, current president of the Darby Creek Association. He discussed a reoccurring theme in council chambers — the proposed development on the property of Russ Miller, 440 acres at the corner of U.S. Route 40 and Plain City-Georgesville Road Southeast — and the possible impact that the development might have on the Darby Creek watershed.

Tezloff first gave a little history on his organization, saying it had been in existence for 46 years with very strong roots in West Jefferson. He specifically mentioned Bob Gable, a West Jeff native and Scenic Rivers Program Manager for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as being a supporter of the association.

Tezloff said that he hoped that speaking to council would be the beginning of an ongoing conversation. He also said that he was not necessarily opposed to the idea, but had some concerns.

Storm water runoff was one of them.

“In a large-scale development like this, our biggest concern is alterations to the landscape that cause lots of impervious surface,” Tezloff said. “Impervious surface is a fancy term for roads and streets and roofs, because what that does is start to alter storm water.”

Storm water runoff can carry pollution, and by the time an area reaches about 5 percent in impervious surfaces, there will be a decline in water quality that can negatively impact the environment, he said.

Storm water runoff can also disrupt the flow of a creek through scouring of the creek bed, further effecting its biology.

One more problem with fast runoff is that it doesn’t allow for the water to percolate slowly into the groundwater and be filtered as it does so.

Mayor Ray Martin asked if Tezloff’s organization had yet met with anyone from Harmony Development, the group working with Russ Miller on the proposal. Tezloff answered that he had not.

According to Martin, representatives from Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Harmony Development had met the previous Friday and discussed the runoff concerns. “If we can let them (Harmony Development) talk about the runoff concerns and filtering systems they are planning on putting in that will satisfy you a little bit,” Martin said.

Martin’s stance was that running a water and sewage line under the creek would potentially be beneficial, citing the fact that Lake Darby Estates had leach beds that ran alongside the creek that could tap into the proposed line once the beds fail, and that it would prevent herbicide and pesticide runoff that is associated with agriculture.

“We are not planning any development within a thousand feet of the creek,” Karl Billisits of Harmony Development weighed in.

“We have every intent to be Darby friendly,” the mayor added.

Council woman Linda S. Hall is sworn in by Mayor Ray Martin at Monday evening’s West Jefferson Village Council meeting. https://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/07/web1_Sworninpiccol.jpg Council woman Linda S. Hall is sworn in by Mayor Ray Martin at Monday evening’s West Jefferson Village Council meeting. Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

