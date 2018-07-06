City makes stride in break from MCEMD

The City of London made a step forward in actuating its plan to secede from Madison County Emergency Medical District (MCEMD) and provide its own emergency medical services for its residents during Thursday’s council meeting.

In two separate votes, council approved two resolutions to be placed on the November ballot. The breakdown was 5-2 for each piece of legislation.

The dissenting votes in each case were from councilmen Henry Comer and Josh Peters.

The pieces of legislation will account for the funding of the new emergency medical district if they are to pass.

Even if the levy passes, legislation detailing a secession will have to be voted on by council before the split can take place.

Council does have the authority to vote for a secession on its own accord without having to bring it to ballot.

Speaking before council, Madison County Coroner and Medical Director for the City of London and Madison County Public Health, Dr. James Kaehr, made it apparent that he was not supportive of the proposed split.

“I should plainly state that the concerns that I have are not issues of competence, professionalism, or dedication on the part of London Fire Department. As presented in the data within this document, the passage of the London EMS Levy will result in cuts in the number of paramedics immediately available to respond to the medical emergencies of London citizens,” Kaehr read aloud from the packet he distributed to council.

One point Kaehr brought up was he believed the MCEMD was in a better position due to having a fourth vehicle at their disposal.

According to data provided by Kaehr, there were 58 times in 2017 (averaging roughly five times a month) that three transport vehicles would be insufficient for serving the needs of the city.

The city argued that those numbers were not the most accurate representation of need because they only reflected calls and not actual runs, and didn’t take into consideration that some of the calls necessitated using the fourth vehicle because they were for bariatric emergencies and that vehicle was phased out for those specific types of emergencies.

Another point that Kaehr mentioned was the loss of experience that would be sustained if the city were to go its own way. He also made an analogy, saying that one doesn’t go to a podiatrist when a cardiologist is needed.

This was a moot point for the city, as Kaehr had no idea who would be hired for the new department or what experience they would bring to the table.

Kaehr called the whole process “heartbreaking.”

Kaehr also asked where the endorsements of Dana Engle, Chief Executive Officer for Madison Health, and Chris Cook, Health Commissioner for Madison Public Health were.

At one point in the meeting Council President Joe Russell accused members MCEMD of being outright deceitful and game-playing. He also admonished them for what he called “unconscionable behavior” and sub-par service that he had personally witnessed toward a car crash victim that happened in front of his house.

Neither MCEMD board vice president Matt Furbee nor Chief Robert Olwin were aware of the particular incident. Such behavior is not tolerated and would have been addressed had they known, it was said.

Accusations and fault-finding continued back and forth on both sides during the meeting.

MCEMD trainer, Carla Blazier, said that the whole thing boiled down to a lack of communication and cooperation. She made it clear, however, that it is difficult to be cooperative with the people pointing the gun at you when in front of the firing squad.

She also said that the contention was competitive.

London Fire Department Chief Todd Eades stands by the proposal, stating that the fire department model is used successfully across the county, including in Columbus.

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

