Woman sentenced to nine months

Marisol M. Garcia of Toledo was sentenced to nine months in prison on Monday by Judge Eamon Costello in the Madison County Court of Common Pleas.

The 22-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to a single felony charge of illegal conveyance of drugs from an incident occurring on May 6, 2017.

Garcia had attempted to smuggle an unspecified amount of marijuana into a detention facility. Garcia’s maximum exposure could have been three years and a $10,000 fine.

Also sentenced on Monday were Tyshawn A. Colquitt, 23, of Cincinnati, and Sammie J. Nichols, 25, of Roxbury, Massachusetts.

Colquitt was sentenced to two years of community control and 30 days in Tri-County Regional Jail after pleading to a bill of information on a single felony count of possessing criminal tools that came from an incident occurring May 18, 2017. He faced a maximum of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

Nichols was sentenced to one year of community service and given a $300 fine after pleading guilty to a single felony charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle from an incident occurring on April 18, 2017. The firearm in question was a Glock 27 handgun. Nichols faced the possibility of 18 months incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

