Looking for unknown theft suspect

SPRINGFIELD — On the evening of Saturday, June 16, Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle break-in and property theft at Buck Creek State Park in Springfield.
A female victim reported her vehicle was broken into and a cell phone, credit cards, $50 cash and identifying documents were stolen. Subsequent investigation determined the stolen credit cards were used later that evening at a Speedway and Walmart in the area.
The suspect was identified as a black female, wearing a light blue shirt, gray or tan pants with an ACE-style bandage on her right hand.
The suspect was observed on video surveillance entering as a passenger into a dark green Toyota 4Runner LTD believed to be between 1996 and 2005 model years.
If you can identify the suspect and/or have any information pertaining to these crimes please contact Tpr. Andrew Rea at 937-773-1131.